en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

1000wordsofsummer: A Beacon of Hope for Writers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
1000wordsofsummer: A Beacon of Hope for Writers

The 1000wordsofsummer writing challenge, a bold initiative by renowned author Jami Attenberg, is a beacon of hope for writers struggling with the solitude and weariness often associated with the writing process. This unique program, which commenced on May 31 and concluded on June 13, 2021, presents a stimulating challenge to scribes of various genres: to write 1,000 words each day for a span of 14 days. This has been instrumental in creating a sense of community and accountability among writers across the globe.

An Ever-Expanding Community of Wordsmiths

Since its inception in 2018, the 1000wordsofsummer challenge has seen a significant surge in participation. It has succeeded in drawing a diverse group of writers, ranging from emerging talents to established authors like Roxane Gay and Deesha Philyaw. Washington D.C.-based novelist Stella Oloye discovered this initiative to be a much-needed antidote to the isolation often accompanying the creative process.

The Power of a Thousand Words

Participants of the challenge have diverse motivations and approaches to achieving the daily goal of 1,000 words. The challenge provides an open-ended platform, promoting joy in writing, rather than pressure. For some, like Rachel Yoder, the initiative has served as a stepping-stone to significant success. Yoder’s work, Nightbitch, conceived during the challenge, is set to metamorphose into a novel and subsequently adapted into a film.

Fueling Creativity, Focus, and Productivity

The 1000wordsofsummer challenge goes beyond its primary aim of encouraging daily writing. Attenberg’s newly published book, ‘1,000 Words: A Writer’s Guide to Staying Creative, Focused, and Productive All Year Round’, serves as a resource for sustained productivity. It contains insights from over 50 experienced authors on maintaining creativity and focus, providing an enduring source of inspiration and guidance for participants.

Attenberg’s challenge, an amalgamation of discipline, camaraderie, and creativity, continues to empower authors worldwide, transforming the solitary act of writing into a shared journey of discovery.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

'Shastry Virudh Shastry': A Film Touching Hearts on Netflix

By BNN Correspondents

Dornoch Fibre Fest 2024: A Tapestry of Textile Treasures

By BNN Correspondents

Upendo, Daughter of Music Producer Wuod Fibi, Found Safe After Disappearance

By Israel Ojoko

'Copy Kaisen': Controversy Surrounds 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Amidst Allegations of Copying Scenes

By BNN Correspondents

Fox's 'We Are Family' Musical Contest: A New Twist in the TV Landscape ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 1 min
Fox's 'We Are Family' Musical Contest: A New Twist in the TV Landscape ...
heart comment 0
AI Fuses Past and Present in New Rendition of ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’

By BNN Correspondents

AI Fuses Past and Present in New Rendition of 'Lutt Putt Gaya'
’12th Fail’: A Tribute to UPSC Aspirants’ Journey, Features Real-Life IRS Officer Cameo, Nominated for Oscar 2024

By BNN Correspondents

'12th Fail': A Tribute to UPSC Aspirants' Journey, Features Real-Life IRS Officer Cameo, Nominated for Oscar 2024
Art Beyond Vision: The Rise of Tactile Panels in Museums and Galleries

By Dil Bar Irshad

Art Beyond Vision: The Rise of Tactile Panels in Museums and Galleries
Vincent Neil Emerson: A Rising Star in the Modern Country/Americana Genre

By BNN Correspondents

Vincent Neil Emerson: A Rising Star in the Modern Country/Americana Genre
Latest Headlines
World News
A Sister's Sacrifice: The Ripple Effect of Organ Donation in Colorado
14 seconds
A Sister's Sacrifice: The Ripple Effect of Organ Donation in Colorado
ESPN Apologizes for Airing Video Clip Featuring Woman Baring Breast During Sugar Bowl
24 seconds
ESPN Apologizes for Airing Video Clip Featuring Woman Baring Breast During Sugar Bowl
Anticipation Mounts for the Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament
35 seconds
Anticipation Mounts for the Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament
International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Experts Highlight Holistic Health
39 seconds
International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Experts Highlight Holistic Health
Victoria Royals Clinch Thrilling Overtime Victory: A Resilient Comeback Story
43 seconds
Victoria Royals Clinch Thrilling Overtime Victory: A Resilient Comeback Story
Shrewsbury Town Defies Odds with Victory Over Fleetwood Town
48 seconds
Shrewsbury Town Defies Odds with Victory Over Fleetwood Town
Indian City with Highest TB Rate Launches Specialized MD Programme
49 seconds
Indian City with Highest TB Rate Launches Specialized MD Programme
Malaysia Intensifies Efforts to Enhance Occupational Safety Following Recent Fatalities
51 seconds
Malaysia Intensifies Efforts to Enhance Occupational Safety Following Recent Fatalities
Guyana's 2024 Vision: President Irfaan Ali Unveils Major Infrastructure and Development Projects
52 seconds
Guyana's 2024 Vision: President Irfaan Ali Unveils Major Infrastructure and Development Projects
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app