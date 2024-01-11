Artificial Intelligence and QR Codes: The New Frontier in Scams

In Australia, scammers have found a new hunting ground in the realm of technology. The National Australia Bank (NAB) has sounded an alarm about the increasing menace of artificial intelligence (AI) voice scams and Quick Response (QR) code phishing. These emerging fraudulent practices are among the top six scams that the bank’s fraud and cybersecurity experts have warned the public to watch out for in 2024.

Scamscape: A Constantly Evolving Threat

NAB’s Manager Advisory Awareness, Laura Hartley, highlights the dynamic nature of the ‘scamscape’. She points out that the exploitation of AI technology is set to elevate the complexity of scams in 2024. The concern is not unfounded. The fraud team at NAB has reported a worrying uptick in scam-related calls, with the average number of monthly calls jumping from 63,800 a year ago to almost 80,000 currently.

Unmasking the Scammers: AI and QR Codes

Scammers are increasingly leveraging the sophisticated techniques offered by AI and QR codes to hoodwink their victims. AI voice scams, for instance, can mimic the voice of a trusted individual or institution, making it challenging for people to distinguish between genuine and fraudulent communications. QR code phishing, on the other hand, involves the creation of counterfeit QR codes that, when scanned, can lead to malicious websites or prompt unwanted transactions.

Staying Vigilant: A Call to the Public

Given the deceptive nature of these scams, Australians are being urged to exercise utmost caution when dealing with QR codes and AI-driven communications. The public is advised to verify the authenticity of QR codes and be wary of any unexpected or unusual AI interactions. In the unfortunate event of falling victim to these scams, Australians are advised to contact their bank immediately.