en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Arrests Made in Alleged Murder Plot Against OneFour

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:32 am EST
Arrests Made in Alleged Murder Plot Against OneFour

Two individuals have been taken into custody, suspected of planning to murder four members of the Western Sydney rap group, OneFour. The group, well-known for the raw depiction of life in Australia’s largest city in their music, is now in the spotlight for a chilling reason. This development has escalated concerns about the group’s safety, leaving fans and the broader Australian music community on edge.

Details of the Arrest

26-year-old Brandon Masueli and 20-year-old Yousef Rima were apprehended as part of a police operation targeting an alleged murder conspiracy against OneFour members: J Emz, Spenny, YP, and Celly. The plot reportedly originated from an international organized crime gang, with the arrestees believed to be part of the Haouchar crime syndicate. Charges expected to be levied against them include conspiracy to murder, kidnap, commit armed robbery, along with firearm and large commercial quantity of prohibited drug supply offenses.

Unraveling the Motives

The police allege that the arrested individuals were undertaking contract work for another organized crime network, with the high-profile OneFour members marked for murder and kidnapping for financial gain. Multiple motives are being investigated, but the authorities believe that a conflict between the rappers and the crime syndicate may have been the catalyst. The members of OneFour, who were oblivious to the plot, have not been implicated in any criminal activity.

Disruption of the Crime Cell

During the course of the investigation, the police seized several firearms and disrupted the plot. Two more individuals are being pursued, and a fifth man, already wanted for other crimes, has a warrant out for his arrest. The crime cell, suspected of being behind the alleged murder plot, is also linked to a series of kidnapping plots, one of which led to the discovery of a large stash of cocaine. The group OneFour, regularly targeted by police and often barred from performing, responded to the arrest news with a defiant Instagram post.

In this ongoing saga, 28 individuals have been arrested, with one more still wanted. Meanwhile, a member of OneFour has recently announced his departure from the group, citing his Christian beliefs.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
7 seconds ago
Police Uncover Plot by Crime Syndicate to Assassinate Mount Druitt Rap Group
In a shocking revelation, police have reported the arrest of two individuals linked to a notorious criminal syndicate, allegedly hired for the assassination of four members of an unnamed rap group based in Mount Druitt. The duo, arrested under charges of conspiracy to murder, drug, and firearm offenses, were reportedly part of a broader criminal
Police Uncover Plot by Crime Syndicate to Assassinate Mount Druitt Rap Group
Daniel Kaluuya Rejects Fashion Campaigns, Champions Authenticity and Representation
1 min ago
Daniel Kaluuya Rejects Fashion Campaigns, Champions Authenticity and Representation
Sweden Prepares Citizens for Potential Conflict Amid Rising Tensions
1 min ago
Sweden Prepares Citizens for Potential Conflict Amid Rising Tensions
Calcutta High Court Stays FIR Against ED Officials Amid Investigation of Ration Scam
35 seconds ago
Calcutta High Court Stays FIR Against ED Officials Amid Investigation of Ration Scam
Australia Day Merchandise: Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid National Debate
58 seconds ago
Australia Day Merchandise: Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid National Debate
Samoa's Youth in the Grip of Methamphetamine: A Growing Concern
1 min ago
Samoa's Youth in the Grip of Methamphetamine: A Growing Concern
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambian President Appeals for Unity Amidst Cholera Crisis
2 mins
Zambian President Appeals for Unity Amidst Cholera Crisis
End of an Era: Australian Tennis Star John Millman Hangs his Racket
2 mins
End of an Era: Australian Tennis Star John Millman Hangs his Racket
Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid Australia Day Controversy
3 mins
Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid Australia Day Controversy
Zambia's Ruling Party Calls for Unity to Combat Cholera Outbreak
8 mins
Zambia's Ruling Party Calls for Unity to Combat Cholera Outbreak
Kente-Clad Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride Ahead of AFCON 2023
10 mins
Kente-Clad Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride Ahead of AFCON 2023
Ansarullah Leader Addresses Yemen Conflict and Calls for Sovereignty in Recent Speech
10 mins
Ansarullah Leader Addresses Yemen Conflict and Calls for Sovereignty in Recent Speech
U.S. Senator Calls for Action on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
15 mins
U.S. Senator Calls for Action on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
Phnom Penh Cracks Down on Waste Management Violations
16 mins
Phnom Penh Cracks Down on Waste Management Violations
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
19 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
19 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
1 hour
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app