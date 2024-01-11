Armie Hammer Finds New Love with IT Consultant Marina Gris Amidst Controversy

Actor Armie Hammer, once a Hollywood star, now finds solace in the arms of a 26-year-old IT consultant from Kazakhstan, Marina Gris. This came to light just four months following the finalization of his divorce from Elizabeth Chambers, marking a new chapter in Hammer’s life after a rocky period punctuated by accusations of sexual misconduct and cannibalism.

Hammer and Gris: The Dawn of a New Romance

Hammer and Gris’ romance blossomed in July, their love story unfolding amidst the ancient allure of Rome, and the comfort of a luxurious hotel. Gris, who resides in Prague, has been seen sporting a diamond ring, sparking speculation about a possible engagement. She has also been referring to Hammer as her husband among her circle of friends.

Engagement Rumors: Fact or Fiction?

The rumor mill churned into overdrive when Gris shared an image of a ring on her social media, a ring she received from Hammer during a trip to Prague in October. However, despite the whirlwind of conjecture and Gris’ references to Hammer as ‘the American’ and her husband, a source close to Hammer has denied any proposal.

Overcoming the Past: A Love Under Scrutiny

The budding relationship has not been without its share of critics, stemming from the cloud of allegations that envelop Hammer. However, Gris has stood firm, defending her man against the onslaught. The couple’s affection is evident on social media, with Hammer showering Gris with flowers and leaving warm comments on her posts. Recent posts by Gris hint at possible nuptial preparations, as she discusses wedding dresses and birthday wishes for Hammer.

As this new chapter unfolds in Hammer’s life, it remains to be seen how this relationship will weather the past allegations and public scrutiny. For now, the couple seems to be enjoying their time together, painting a picture of a love story that has emerged from controversy.