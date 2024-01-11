en English
BNN Newsroom

Ark Invest Launches First Bitcoin ETF, Declaring Bitcoin a Public Good

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:23 am EST
Ark Invest Launches First Bitcoin ETF, Declaring Bitcoin a Public Good

Ark Invest, a prominent investment management firm, has made a bold move into the cryptocurrency asset class by launching its first-ever bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF. This move is facilitated by recent rule changes approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which now permit the creation of bitcoin ETFs in the United States.

Bitcoin: A Public Good

The President and COO of Ark Invest, Tom Staudt, has made a compelling argument for the digital currency, declaring bitcoin a public good. He asserts that all investors should have access to this asset class, a belief that rests at the core of Ark Invest’s latest offering. This strong endorsement of bitcoin underscores the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies in mainstream financial markets and the increasing demand for it from investors.

Ark Invest’s Bitcoin ETF: An Investor’s Gateway

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF aims to track the performance of bitcoin as measured by the performance of the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate New York Variant. The ETF is competitively priced with a fee of 0.21%, and in an unprecedented move, Ark Invest has announced that it will waive fees for the first six months. This initiative shows Ark’s commitment to removing barriers for investors wanting to dip their toes into the cryptocurrency pool, addressing concerns related to custody, gatekeeping, regulatory issues, and costs.

Bitcoin’s Dual Role and the SEC’s Impact

Staudt further elaborated on the potential of bitcoin to act as both a risk-on and risk-off asset. This means it can be useful in times of inflation as well as deflation, highlighting its low correlation with other asset classes, which could offer greater diversification and potential upside for investors. The SEC’s decision to approve the creation of bitcoin ETFs has led analysts to have a bullish outlook on bitcoin, with predictions of significant price increases in the near future.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

