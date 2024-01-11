en English
Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks Finalize Arbitration Settlements with Christian Walker and Paul Sewald

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:10 pm EST
Arizona Diamondbacks Finalize Arbitration Settlements with Christian Walker and Paul Sewald

The Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized arbitration settlements with two of their key players, first baseman Christian Walker and right-hand pitcher Paul Sewald, ahead of the Major League Baseball arbitration deadline. Walker has agreed to a $10.9 million deal for the 2024 season, while Sewald has settled for $7.4 million.

Walker’s Consistent Performance

Despite a challenging performance in the postseason, Walker delivered a strong showing in the regular season. He led the Diamondbacks in RBIs with a total of 103, home runs with 33, and doubles, hitting 36. Additionally, he ranked third in runs scored, accumulating 86, hits with 150, and walks, taking 62 over the course of his 157 appearances. Having consistently delivered solid defensive stats, Walker has been a significant presence at first base since he stepped up to fill the void left by Paul Goldschmidt’s trade in 2019.

Sewald’s Crucial Role

Sewald, who was acquired from the Seattle Mariners in a midseason trade back in 2023, has established himself as an instrumental part of the Diamondbacks’ revamped bullpen. This proved crucial to the team’s deep postseason run, especially given the fact they had only three starting pitchers. Post-trade, Sewald successfully tallied 13 saves in 20 chances and pitched eight scoreless one-inning appearances in the playoffs. However, he faced difficulties in the World Series against the Texas Rangers, surrendering six earned runs in just two games.

Implications for the Diamondbacks

With these arbitration settlements, the Diamondbacks have secured the services of two of their most important players for the 2024 season. Walker’s robust performance with the bat and Sewald’s crucial role in the bullpen were instrumental in their 2023 season’s success. The team will be hoping for a repeat, if not an improvement, of these performances as they aim for a successful run in the 2024 season.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

