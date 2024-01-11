en English
Tech

Apple’s Strategic Shift to Custom Silicon Chips: A Journey of Innovation

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:48 am EST
Apple's Strategic Shift to Custom Silicon Chips: A Journey of Innovation

Apple’s journey to become the largest U.S. company by market capitalization is a story punctuated by its strategic transition to designing custom silicon chips in-house. This significant shift began subtly with Apple’s first homegrown semiconductor in the iPhone 4 back in 2010. Over the years, Apple’s internal silicon chip design has evolved, reaching a milestone with the complete transition of its Mac computers to Apple silicon, ending a 15-year reliance on Intel. John Ternus, who oversees hardware engineering at Apple, emphasizes that developing key technologies internally, particularly silicon, marks one of the most profound changes at the company in the past two decades.

Apple’s custom chip development is headquartered in a nondescript lab nestled within its Silicon Valley base. What began as a small team of engineers has now blossomed into a workforce in the thousands, focusing on system-on-a-chip (SoC) designs. These SoC designs integrate diverse components such as the central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), and a neural processing unit (NPU) for artificial intelligence tasks. This focus on in-house design allows Apple to optimize and create a scalable architecture across its product range, from iPhones to Macs, establishing a unified memory architecture.

The Role of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

While Apple’s design process is in-house, the manufacturing of its most advanced silicon is primarily outsourced to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). This reliance on TSMC introduces a risk factor considering TSMC’s dominant role as a supplier. The balance between in-house design and outsourced manufacturing is a delicate one, and Apple must navigate it carefully.

Apple’s commitment to custom silicon isn’t an isolated endeavor. It’s part of an industry-wide trend, with tech giants like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Tesla also plunging into their own semiconductor development. This push towards custom chip design is fueled by the quest for greater control over product performance and capabilities. Despite the challenges, such as dependence on a single manufacturer and the competitive landscape, Apple’s investment in custom silicon is a testament to the company’s design-focused philosophy and its relentless pursuit of innovation.

Tech United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

