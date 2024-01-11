en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

APC National Chairman Explains Chapel Construction Amidst Other Political Developments

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:31 pm EST
APC National Chairman Explains Chapel Construction Amidst Other Political Developments

Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has shed light on his decision to construct a chapel at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja. The move, he explains, is designed to accommodate Christian adherents, allowing them the same worship privileges as their Muslim counterparts.

Chapel Construction and Party Enhancement

The construction of the chapel is just one of Ganduje’s initiatives aimed at improving the party’s performance and inclusivity. Ganduje emphasized the necessity for the APC to remain active throughout the year, not merely during election periods. This forward-thinking approach is also evident in his commitment to modernizing the party’s media center and increasing the number of legislators and governors in the country.

Other Political Developments

In related news, the Kogi State House of Assembly confirmed Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege as the new Auditor-General for local governments. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has reserved judgment on the appeal lodged by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which challenges the membership of Cross River Governor, Sen Prince Bassey Otu, in the APC. The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) has urged Nigerians to remain patient as investigations into allegations against the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr. Betta Edu, are underway.

Infrastructure and Security Updates

The Nigeria Railways Corporation has announced the completion of rehabilitation works on the Portharcourt-Aba rail line. This development is likely to improve transportation and trade in the region. In response to security concerns, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has initiated measures to enhance security along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

Call for Continued Fight Against Corruption

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sustain the fight against corruption. This call to action comes amidst the backdrop of the Supreme Court dismissing appeals that sought to nullify the election of Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno Bassey. In a more troubling development, militants of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have reportedly severed the hands of two fishermen in Borno.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
10 mins ago
Former Power and Steel Minister Olu Aguloye Granted N50 Million Bail
In a recent turn of events, former Minister of Power and Steel, Olu Aguloye, has been granted bail by Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of a Federal Capital Territory High Court. The bail amount stands at N50 million. Aguloye, who faces a seven-count charge of forgery, disobedience of a presidential order, and corruption as laid down by
Former Power and Steel Minister Olu Aguloye Granted N50 Million Bail
Five Promising Side Hustles to Supplement Income in 2024
1 hour ago
Five Promising Side Hustles to Supplement Income in 2024
Nigeria Immigration Service Boosts Operational Capabilities with New Training School
1 hour ago
Nigeria Immigration Service Boosts Operational Capabilities with New Training School
Nigerian National Assembly Grapples with Public Perception Crisis Over Constituency Projects
11 mins ago
Nigerian National Assembly Grapples with Public Perception Crisis Over Constituency Projects
ATM Fraudster Idris Musa Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison
38 mins ago
ATM Fraudster Idris Musa Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison
Former FUTA Alumni President Renovates University's Sports Facilities
47 mins ago
Former FUTA Alumni President Renovates University's Sports Facilities
Latest Headlines
World News
Candis Cayne Severes Ties with Caitlyn Jenner Over Conservative Beliefs
2 mins
Candis Cayne Severes Ties with Caitlyn Jenner Over Conservative Beliefs
Johns Hopkins' Chief Diversity Officer Under Fire for 'Privileged' Label
3 mins
Johns Hopkins' Chief Diversity Officer Under Fire for 'Privileged' Label
Pharmaceutical Industry's $14.2m Influence on US Psychiatric 'Bible': A Conflict of Interest?
4 mins
Pharmaceutical Industry's $14.2m Influence on US Psychiatric 'Bible': A Conflict of Interest?
Journalists Unpack NAM and G77 + China Summits, Auditor General’s Report at Media Round Table
5 mins
Journalists Unpack NAM and G77 + China Summits, Auditor General’s Report at Media Round Table
Kelly Kleine Van Calligan: Poised to Make NFL History
5 mins
Kelly Kleine Van Calligan: Poised to Make NFL History
Strike Germany: Artists Boycott German Institutions over Israel-Palestine Stance
5 mins
Strike Germany: Artists Boycott German Institutions over Israel-Palestine Stance
Shivam Dube's Brilliance Leads India to Convincing Victory Over Afghanistan in Chilly T20
6 mins
Shivam Dube's Brilliance Leads India to Convincing Victory Over Afghanistan in Chilly T20
Denver Broncos' Executive Potentially Set for Historic NFL Move
6 mins
Denver Broncos' Executive Potentially Set for Historic NFL Move
FTR Pledges Commitment to AEW and Project 'Collision': A Dual Mission to Mentor and Compete
7 mins
FTR Pledges Commitment to AEW and Project 'Collision': A Dual Mission to Mentor and Compete
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
3 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
4 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
4 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
7 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app