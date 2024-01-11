Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to the Office of the Special Prosecutor

en English
BNN Newsroom

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:01 am EST
In a recent development, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP), allegedly reported to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) was not reported by Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi. The NEIP, a flagship policy initiative of the Ghanaian government, is designed to provide integrated national support for start-ups and small businesses. The OSP, on the other hand, is primarily responsible for investigating and prosecuting cases of alleged or suspected corruption and corruption-related offenses.

Anyimadu-Antwi Refutes Allegations

Anyimadu-Antwi, the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem Central, robustly denied claims that he reported the NEIP CEO to the Office of the Special Prosecutor. This clarification comes amidst rife speculation and reports suggesting otherwise. The Member of Parliament stated that the arrest of Mr. Nkansah was merely speculation, and he had no knowledge of it. Mr. Anyimadu-Antwi’s firm denial brings a new twist to the ongoing political rivalry between the parties involved.

Political Rivalry and Accusations

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, who is also a contender in NPP primaries, was arrested, sparking allegations of orchestrating the arrest and sharing money with delegates. Anyimadu-Antwi, however, refuted these allegations, stating that while he annually gives presents to constituents, including money, he is not personally in charge of the disbursement. He further emphasized his non-involvement in the report to the OSP.

Denial of Distributing Money to Delegates

Furthermore, Mr. Anyimadu-Antwi denied allegations of distributing money to delegates in the constituency, brought forth by the NPP Asante Akim Central constituency secretary. Anyimadu-Antwi reiterated that he has no idea about reporting anybody to the Office of the Special Prosecutor. He also rebuffed claims of instigating Mr. Nkansah’s arrest and stated that the secretary making the accusation was biased towards Mr. Ofosu Nkansah. The MP also clarified that he gives Christmas presents to constituents every year, sometimes in the form of money, but doesn’t personally distribute the money to delegates all the time.

The incident has raised questions about the integrity of the NPP Parliamentary primaries and the involvement of money distribution in the campaign process. It also underscores the need for fair elections and reflects the intense political tensions surrounding the upcoming parliamentary primary in the Asante Akyem Central constituency.

author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

