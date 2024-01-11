en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Annual State of the Community Event and National Civics Bee Hosted by Craig Chamber of Commerce

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:17 pm EST
Annual State of the Community Event and National Civics Bee Hosted by Craig Chamber of Commerce

The Craig Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to host its annual State of the Community event on February 7 at the Pavilion at the Moffat County Fairgrounds. This significant gathering offers a platform for updates from key industry leaders, public officials, and the Chamber’s Yampa River members and cornerstone partners in Moffat County.

Anticipated Reports and Awards

Attendees will be presented with the State of the Chamber, State of the City, and State of the County reports. In addition, the event will also serve as an awards ceremony, with recognitions such as Business of the Year, BEST Customer Service, and Changemaker to be announced. The community is currently invited to submit nominations for these awards online until January 15.

Event Details and Ticket Information

Due to limited seating, prompt ticket purchases are advised. Tickets are inclusive of the full program, dinner, and dessert, with a cash bar available. Ticket options include individual and table reservations, with pricing set at $55 for individual Chamber members, $65 for non-members, and tables at $440 for members and $520 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased through the Chamber’s website.

National Civics Bee Competition

In a separate initiative, the Craig Chamber of Commerce is also hosting the 2024 National Civics Bee competition for middle school students from Moffat, Rio Blanco, and Routt counties. The top 20 will compete in a live quiz event in April, with the winners going on to compete at the state and potentially the national level. For more information, contact the Craig Chamber at 970-824-5689 or membershipCraigChamber.com.

0
Business United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Seattle Tech and Business Sectors Bolster Ranks with Key Executive Hires
In a series of notable executive moves, the Seattle-area technology and business sectors have welcomed a fresh wave of talent. The recent hires and appointments, encompassing a wide range of industries from e-commerce to satellite technology, signal a dynamic shift in Seattle’s tech and business landscape. Former Microsoft Executive Joins Pacvue Zhenbin Xu, a former
Seattle Tech and Business Sectors Bolster Ranks with Key Executive Hires
SRM Entertainment Expands Digital Footprint with New SipWithMe Website
3 mins ago
SRM Entertainment Expands Digital Footprint with New SipWithMe Website
North Fork Rancheria and Station Casinos Secure Approval for New Gaming Facility in California
4 mins ago
North Fork Rancheria and Station Casinos Secure Approval for New Gaming Facility in California
Urban Wood Network Bolsters Leadership, Announces Educational Initiative
2 mins ago
Urban Wood Network Bolsters Leadership, Announces Educational Initiative
Morgan Stanley Near to Close Block Trade Probe With $200-300 Million Settlement
2 mins ago
Morgan Stanley Near to Close Block Trade Probe With $200-300 Million Settlement
Tom Cruise's New Deal, SAG Awards Nominations, and More: A Roundup of Entertainment News
2 mins ago
Tom Cruise's New Deal, SAG Awards Nominations, and More: A Roundup of Entertainment News
Latest Headlines
World News
Candis Cayne Severes Ties with Caitlyn Jenner Over Conservative Beliefs
2 mins
Candis Cayne Severes Ties with Caitlyn Jenner Over Conservative Beliefs
Johns Hopkins' Chief Diversity Officer Under Fire for 'Privileged' Label
3 mins
Johns Hopkins' Chief Diversity Officer Under Fire for 'Privileged' Label
Pharmaceutical Industry's $14.2m Influence on US Psychiatric 'Bible': A Conflict of Interest?
4 mins
Pharmaceutical Industry's $14.2m Influence on US Psychiatric 'Bible': A Conflict of Interest?
Journalists Unpack NAM and G77 + China Summits, Auditor General’s Report at Media Round Table
5 mins
Journalists Unpack NAM and G77 + China Summits, Auditor General’s Report at Media Round Table
Kelly Kleine Van Calligan: Poised to Make NFL History
5 mins
Kelly Kleine Van Calligan: Poised to Make NFL History
Strike Germany: Artists Boycott German Institutions over Israel-Palestine Stance
5 mins
Strike Germany: Artists Boycott German Institutions over Israel-Palestine Stance
Shivam Dube's Brilliance Leads India to Convincing Victory Over Afghanistan in Chilly T20
6 mins
Shivam Dube's Brilliance Leads India to Convincing Victory Over Afghanistan in Chilly T20
Denver Broncos' Executive Potentially Set for Historic NFL Move
6 mins
Denver Broncos' Executive Potentially Set for Historic NFL Move
FTR Pledges Commitment to AEW and Project 'Collision': A Dual Mission to Mentor and Compete
7 mins
FTR Pledges Commitment to AEW and Project 'Collision': A Dual Mission to Mentor and Compete
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
3 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
4 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
4 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
7 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app