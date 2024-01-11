en English
BNN Newsroom

‘Annapoorani’ Removed from Netflix Amid Social Media Backlash

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:32 am EST
‘Annapoorani’ Removed from Netflix Amid Social Media Backlash

Netflix recently removed the Tamil movie ‘Annapoorani’ from its platform, following a wave of social media backlash. The controversy began with allegations that the film promoted ‘Love Jihad’ and offended Hindu religious sentiments, particularly those of the Brahmin community. The backlash was so severe that both Netflix and the film’s producers, Zee Studios, felt compelled to act.

Protests Over ‘Annapoorani’

This incident is a striking example of the growing power of social media and the voice it gives to viewers. The decision to remove ‘Annapoorani’ from the streaming giant’s platform was largely predicated on the public outcry. The film, which tells the story of a woman torn between her ambitions and orthodox ideals, was accused of offensive portrayals of Hindu deities and inappropriate scenes, including the lead actress cooking meat while wearing a hijab.

Implications for Streaming Platforms

Netflix’s decision to pull the film underlines the need for content streaming platforms to remain sensitive to public sentiment and cultural nuances. It reflects the swift actions companies are willing to take to maintain their reputation and ensure subscriber satisfaction. This incident also underscores the fine line that content creators must tread when dealing with sensitive themes and the potential backlash they may face from viewers.

Zee Studios’ Response

Following the outcry, Zee Studios responded to the controversy by issuing an apology to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). They also promised to remove the contentious scenes from the film. An FIR was lodged against the actress, the director, the producers, and the writer of ‘Annapoorani’. This acknowledgment and subsequent action demonstrate the studio’s attempt to mend the situation and assuage the offended audience.

In conclusion, the removal of ‘Annapoorani’ from Netflix is indicative of the serious implications social media backlash can have on content providers and creators. It symbolizes the increasing power of viewers’ voices and the influence they can exert on major content streaming platforms like Netflix. The incident serves as a significant reminder for creators to navigate cultural and religious sensitivities with utmost care.

BNN Newsroom
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

