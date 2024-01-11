en English
BNN Newsroom

Anganwadi Workers in Mumbai Protest for Better Pay and Conditions

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:33 am EST
Anganwadi Workers in Mumbai Protest for Better Pay and Conditions

Anganwadi workers, the backbone of India’s public healthcare system, particularly in rural areas, made their voices heard on the streets of Mumbai. The protest, organized by the workers themselves, served as a call for better pay, improved working conditions, and above all, recognition of their essential contribution to the nation’s health and child care services.

The Fight for Fair Compensation

The workers have been on an indefinite strike since December 4, 2023, demanding a monthly honorarium of Rs 26,000 for Anganwadi Sevaks and Rs 20,000 for helpers. The demands also include gratuity payments and other considerations, reflecting the workers’ desire for fair remuneration that matches the importance and intensity of their work.

A Plea for Recognition and Security

Beyond pay, the protest highlighted enduring issues such as lack of job security and inadequate support from the government. The Anganwadi workers seek to turn the spotlight on these challenges and press for their resolution. Their plea is not just for better pay, but for the recognition and security that their vital role in public healthcare warrants.

A Movement Spreading Across India

The demonstration in Mumbai is not an isolated event, but part of a larger movement among Anganwadi workers across India. This collective action is aimed at advocating for their rights and establishing their position as essential workers. The workers are determined to engage with government officials and policy makers to convey their grievances and expectations for improvements in their employment terms.

The protest has so far involved a march, discussions with officials, and verbal assurances from state ministers. However, the workers remain steadfast in their resolve, choosing to continue their strike until their demands are met. As the struggle continues, the plight and perseverance of these workers underline the need for a more equitable and supportive system for those at the frontline of public health and child care services.

BNN Newsroom
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

