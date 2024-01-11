en English
Australia

ANF Secretary Accused of Breaching Patient Trust Amidst Wage Dispute

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 10:04 am EST
In a startling revelation, Janet Reah, secretary of the Australian Nursing Federation (ANF), is currently under the intense scrutiny of a federal investigation. Reah, a prominent figure in the nursing community, stands accused of disseminating sensitive x-rays and medical records on various social media platforms during her stint at a hospital.

Allegations Stirring Disquiet

The charges levelled against Reah represent a gross violation of patient confidentiality, triggering widespread concern among healthcare professionals and patients alike. The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) has taken the helm in investigating the gravity and veracity of these allegations.

Union’s Stance Amidst Controversy

While embroiled in this controversy, Reah, also the boss of Western Australia’s nursing union, remains optimistic about the ongoing tussle over wages. Despite accepting a three per cent pay rise, she holds that the union’s 40,000 members continue to be the lowest paid in the nation. A sentiment echoed by an unsanctioned nurses rally outside the Royal Perth Hospital, where nurses were urged to reject the government’s proposed pay increment.

Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

