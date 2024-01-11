en English
BNN Newsroom

Andy Warhol’s ‘Bitch’ to Premiere at MoMA’s Film Preservation Program

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:38 pm EST
Andy Warhol’s ‘Bitch’ to Premiere at MoMA’s Film Preservation Program

MoMA’s ‘To Save and Project’ film preservation program will play host to the premiere of a newly preserved Andy Warhol film, ‘Bitch’. This unique depiction is a ‘remake’ of Edward Albee’s renowned play ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’. The film features the married artist couple, Marie Menken and Willard Maas, celebrated for their real-life marital conflicts that resonate with the play’s characters, George and Martha.

Warhol’s Minimalist Approach

In the realm of filmmaking, Warhol often adopted a minimalist approach, focusing on the raw, unedited interactions between personalities. His film ‘Bitch’ is a testament to this style and is noted for being the first film featuring Warhol’s muse, Edie Sedgwick.

A Rich Showcase of Cinematic Treasures

Alongside ‘Bitch’, the screening at MoMA will include Mike Nichols’s adaptation of ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’ as well as a discussion featuring several experts on Warhol and the film. The festival will also present other films like Menelik Shabazz’s ‘Burning an Illusion,’ the restoration of the 1926 color film ‘The Black Pirate,’ and John Ford’s ‘Arrowsmith,’ screened in its uncensored version. Adding to the festival’s charm is the public domain release of ‘Man, Woman and Sin,’ a silent film from 1927, further emphasizing the program’s role in film preservation and the revival of lost or obscure cinema treasures.

Preserving the Art of Cinema

The ‘To Save and Project’ program at MoMA is renowned for its commitment to preserving cinematic history. The inclusion of Warhol’s ‘Bitch’ in this program provides a rare glimpse into the work of the iconic artist, thus enriching the program’s diverse and engaging lineup.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

