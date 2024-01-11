en English
BNN Newsroom

Andrew Bolt Criticizes Peace Memorial for Lack of Australian Reference

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:47 am EST
Sky News host Andrew Bolt has voiced strong criticism towards a newly established peace memorial in Melbourne’s Endeavour Hills, asserting that the tribute is nondescript and lacks a clear reference to Australia. The memorial, which has garnered support from a local RSL (Returned and Services League) branch, is dedicated to all individuals worldwide who have endured significant hardships in the fight for freedom. However, Bolt argues that the tribute is so broad in its scope that it fails to acknowledge the specific contributions and sacrifices of Australians.

Discontent over Vague References

In a recent segment, Bolt expressed his displeasure with the memorial, arguing that its inscription could apply to any nation in the world, from Palestine to Poland. The memorial’s inscriptions read: “This stands as a permanent reminder of the pursuit of a just and peaceful world for all.” According to Bolt, the language is too universal and does not pay specific tribute to the conflicts in which Australia has participated, or the Australians who have served.

Bolt’s Discussion with Barnaby Joyce

Bolt’s comments were aired during a segment in which he was accompanied by Barnaby Joyce, the former deputy prime minister of Australia. The conversation revolved around the implications of the memorial’s lack of explicit reference to Australia, raising pertinent questions about the nature of national tributes. The debate marks another episode of the ongoing conversation around national identity and commemoration practices in Australia.

A Broader Debate

While the memorial has been criticized for its lack of specific mention of Australia, it also represents a broader dialogue about how we remember and honor those who have fought for freedom. The memorial symbolizes a struggle that transcends national boundaries, recognizing all individuals who have faced significant dangers in the pursuit of freedom. This universal approach to commemoration may be seen as an attempt to foster a sense of global unity and shared human experience. Despite the controversy, the memorial stands as a testament to the timeless pursuit of a peaceful world for all.

BNN Newsroom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

