Andhra Pradesh Government to Complete Comprehensive Caste Survey Ahead of Elections

The government of Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, has announced its plan to complete an extensive caste survey by February 15, 2024. This decision is in anticipation of the forthcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state. Originally approved by the cabinet on November 3 of the previous year, this survey is a comprehensive initiative to collect socio-economic, educational, and employment data relating to various castes and sub-castes present in the state.

Aiming for Tailored Welfare Schemes and Policy Formulation

The primary objective of this census is to aid in the formulation of welfare policies and programs that are custom-made for each caste and sub-caste. The data obtained from this survey will be instrumental in implementing reservation policies and social justice initiatives more effectively. The caste survey is expected to yield a detailed and accurate representation of the state’s caste composition, thereby facilitating better governance.

Details of the Survey

The survey, which kicked off on January 19, will conclude on January 28. During this period, village and ward secretariat employees will conduct door-to-door enumeration. Individuals who are unavailable during this time frame can submit their information at the respective village and ward secretariats from January 29 to February 2, 2024. The data collection process includes gathering facial, iris, and other related details for e-KYC registration. The final report will be prepared at the gram ward secretariat level by the set deadline.

Enhancing Data-Driven Governance

Initiated as a pilot project on November 15, 2023, the caste survey is a crucial part of the government’s efforts to enhance data-driven governance. The ultimate aim is to ensure targeted delivery of poverty alleviation schemes and other related programs. The idea of conducting a caste survey was initially proposed for inclusion in the 2021 Census but did not materialize at the time. However, with this initiative, Andhra Pradesh is well on its way to setting a precedent for other states to follow, in the quest for more equitable and effective governance.