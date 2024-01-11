en English
Politics

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Warns of Social Grant Cut-off at ANCWL Event

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 10:23 am EST
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Warns of Social Grant Cut-off at ANCWL Event

President Cyril Ramaphosa, the leader of South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), has addressed the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) event, a platform aimed at empowering the women within the party and addressing societal issues that affect women in the broader South African landscape. This significant i

teraction takes place ahead of the ANC Youth League’s (ANCYL) Peter Mokaba Lecture, an occasion named after the late ANC youth leader and anti-apartheid activist, meant to reflect on the youth’s role within the party and the country’s future.

President Ramaphosa’s Keynote at ANCWL Event

In his address, President Ramaphosa issued a stark warning, indicating that social grants could cease if the ANC loses power in the forthcoming 2024 General Elections.

The President emphasized the ANC’s commitment to providing grants for 18 million individuals and criticized other political parties for their fear-mongering tactics.

With political analysts and polls suggesting that the ANC may not secure more than 50% in the upcoming elections, the President’s words underscore the high stakes involved.

author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

