Unpacking the Rise of Right-Wing Populism: Insights from Arjun Appadurai

From the heart of The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, Arjun Appadurai, an Emeritus Professor at New York University, stirred a profound discussion on the rise of right-wing political parties and authoritarian populism in global democracies. His analysis pointed towards three primary factors: the widespread use of the internet and social media, the loss of economic sovereignty by nation-states, and the global spread of human rights ideology.

The Role of Social Media

Appadurai explained that social media has become a platform for like-minded groups to congregate, which can be easily manipulated by demagogues for propaganda and mobilization. This digital revolution has facilitated a new era of political engagement, where ideologies can spread and multiply at an unprecedented rate.

Globalization and Economic Control

He noted that the globalization wave has stripped nation-states of their economic control. Their dependency on foreign investment and transnational finance has grown, leading to a loss of economic sovereignty. This shift has created a fertile ground for right-wing leaders to promise national rejuvenation and economic independence.

The Human Rights Ideology

The professor also discussed the impact of the global spread of human rights ideology. It has encouraged the integration of strangers, foreigners, and migrants into various countries, despite the challenges they often face. However, right-wing leaders exploit this situation by promising national and cultural purification and regaining global political power.

These leaders tend to repress minorities and dissent, stifle free speech, and use laws against opponents. Appadurai pointed out that a 'democracy fatigue' has set in, where people are growing tired of the liberal and inclusive aspects of democracy, which has aided such leaders in winning elections.

Appadurai's discourse at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 demands a critical analysis of the terms 'propaganda' and 'demagoguery'. These terms are often used to malign opponents without a proper understanding of their implications. The rise of right-wing populism, as explained by Appadurai, is a phenomenon that requires deep understanding and careful scrutiny.