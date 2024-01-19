SpaceX's Starship Cost Analysis: The Path to Affordable Space Exploration

In a recent analysis by PayloadSpace, the estimated costs for SpaceX's colossal spacecraft, the Starship, has been laid bare. Currently, SpaceX shells out around $90 million to build the Starship. However, this figure could plummet to a mere $20 million in the near future, with the charges for customers expected to be twice these amounts.

Starship's Potential for High Reuse

The cost for each kilogram of payload could see a drastic reduction from the current $150 to a mere $10-20, thanks to the high reuse potential of the spacecraft. The Starship's upper stage and the Super Heavy Booster tip the scales at roughly 120 and 180 tons respectively. Future iterations are projected to be 20% longer.

Material and Labour Costs

The Starship's construction predominantly involves steel, costing around $5 per kilogram. This contributes to $1.5 million of the total cost, considering the 300 tons required. However, the lion's share of the expenses are tied up in the Raptor engines, priced at $1 million each, and labour.

Factory Output and Reuse Rates

With a factory that can churn out 4000 Raptor engines annually, and potential reuse rates that rival the Falcon 9's boosters, the operational costs of the Starship could be significantly slashed. The Falcon 9, with a build cost of $30 million, has seen its boosters reused up to 20 times, with targets of 40 and eventually 100 reuses.

Cost Reduction Through Reuse

SpaceX also reuses payload fairings, which further chips away at the costs. The Starship is expected to trod a similar path, making 100% reuse of the vehicles a tangible reality. The cost per flight can plummet substantially with each reuse, potentially hitting rock bottom at $10 per kilogram for payload when a Starship is flown 100 times.

Enhancements and Cost Reduction

Besides a length increase of 20% for the Starship, SpaceX also aims to bolster the engines. This could push the payload capacity to 200-250 tons in reusable mode and up to 300 tons in expended mode. Curtailing fuel, operations, and maintenance costs are pivotal for paring down future payload costs.