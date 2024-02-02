Shifting Tides: The Potential Impact of Adding a 'C' Final to NCAA Swimming Championships

In a calculated exploration of the potential impact of a 'C' final on the NCAA Swimming Championships, a hypothetical model suggests marked alterations in team rankings and scoring. The current format, which comprises only A and B finals, could be significantly transformed under the proposed C final model. This hypothetical change aligns with the format of Power 5 swimming conference championship meets, which already encompass A, B, and C finals.

Scoring Shifts on the Horizon

The proposed C final would usher in an upward revision of individual scoring, initiating at 30 points as opposed to the current 20. Similarly, relay scoring would begin at 60 points, a considerable jump from the existing 40 points. This scoring shift embodies the potential to reshape the competitive landscape of the NCAA Swimming Championships.

Shuffling of Rankings: A Closer Look at the Data

An analysis of the 2022 championships data reveals intriguing shifts in team rankings under the C final model. While the top ten team rankings remained largely consistent, a few notable swaps were observed. NC State and Alabama switched positions, as did Cal and Michigan. Missouri and Virginia Tech each ascended four places, hinting at the potential for significant movement in the rankings with the introduction of the C final.

However, the examination of 2023 data underlines that the inclusion of the C final would not have affected the standings of the top 12 teams. Yet, Texas A&M stands as an exception, where the university would have advanced from 25th to 17th place, demonstrating the potential for more dramatic shifts in rankings with the proposed format.

Beyond Scoring: Broader Implications

While scoring and rankings form the crux of the analysis, the inclusion of a C final could have wider implications. These may include the allocation of funds for athletes to travel to NCAAs, heightened opportunity, participation, and achievement, and could potentially impact an athlete's pride and sense of accomplishment. In the world of collegiate swimming, these intangible factors often hold as much weight as numerical scores and rankings.