In-depth Analysis and Investigative Reporting: A Look Back at 2023’s Reporter’s Notebook

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:25 pm EST
In-depth Analysis and Investigative Reporting: A Look Back at 2023’s Reporter’s Notebook

In a time when news consumption continues to evolve, the Reporter’s Notebook, a feature that began in 2013, has risen to meet the challenge. This feature, initially designed to cover intriguing or newsworthy snippets that didn’t warrant a full-length article, has now become a platform for in-depth analysis and investigative reporting.

Defense Department and Agency Technology Leaders in Focus

Throughout 2023, the Reporter’s Notebook shed light on crucial issues within the Defense Department and the changing roles of agency technology leaders. The key stories of the year underscored a continued interest in comprehensive reporting and the narratives behind the news.

EITaaS Wave 1 contract and the ensuing conflict of interest challenges raised by Peraton and Accenture against CACI was a significant point of discussion. Following claims that CACI had an unfair advantage due to hiring former Air Force employees, the Air Force re-awarded the contract to CACI, putting an end to the protests.

Policy Changes and Leadership Transitions

In addition to the EITaaS contract dispute, the Reporter’s Notebook covered several shifts in federal technology community policies and leadership positions. DEOS, the Defense Enterprise Office Solutions, was a central focus, as military services and defense agencies have been finding more cost-effective solutions, leading to a policy review.

The reconstitution of the House Oversight Subcommittee on federal IT and cybersecurity was another highlight. This change was met with both celebrations and concerns, especially with the chairwoman emphasizing data security and technology exploration.

Furthermore, the cancellation of the Enterprise Cyber Capabilities acquisition by the Air Force, due to excessive interest, left industry experts puzzled and without clear next steps for an enterprise-wide cyber capabilities contract.

Scrutiny and Evolution

The National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) decision to separate the roles of CIO and CIT director after a quarter of a century drew attention. Similarly, the GSA’s Technology Transformation Service’s noncompliance with governmental rules led to distrust among tech executives.

On a broader scale, the NSF’s reconfiguration of its CIO’s office is indicative of the evolving technology oversight roles across agencies, while the GSA’s policy for controlled access to generative AI models mirrors a wider government trend of addressing AI usage with suitable safeguards.

Lastly, the Navy’s chief data officer transitioned to the Army, leaving an acting CDO in his former role, and the Commercial Platforms Initiative saw increased agency use and spending, demonstrating that its vision is still a work in progress.

Analysis
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

