Analysis

Financial Times’ Analysts Predict Global Trends for 2024

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:40 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:41 am EST
Financial Times' Analysts Predict Global Trends for 2024

As we bid adieu to 2023 and embrace the oncoming year, the Financial Times’ (FT) team of seasoned analysts has released their predictions for the world in 2024. The forecast, drawn from a blend of insightful analysis and current trends, carries the weight of both success and missteps from their 2023 anticipations.

Reflecting on the Hits and Misses

FT’s 2023 predictions saw a mixed track record, with precise forecasts interspersed with unforeseen surprises. One of the notable misses included the performance of the S&P 500, a bellwether for the US economy. Europe’s unexpected blackouts and Africa’s defaults also slipped past the prediction radar. These unpredictable elements underscore the increasing difficulty of making ‘big calls’ in an ever-fluctuating global landscape.

A Peek into the Crystal Ball

The FT team, undeterred by the misses, has woven together a tapestry of possibilities for 2024. The very fabric of this tapestry is tinged with the hues of potential conflict, economic trends, and climatic concerns. The locales on this global landscape that warrant attention include the Israel-Hamas region, Russia-Ukraine, and China-Taiwan.

One of the most anticipated political events is the possible return of Donald Trump to the presidential race. The FT analysts predict that his campaign against Joe Biden would be intensely contentious. However, they foresee that the scales would not tip in Trump’s favor, marking a potential end to his political journey.

Climate Change and Conflict Zones

Climate change remains a persistent concern, with the FT team predicting that 2024 might eclipse 2023 as the hottest year on record. This prediction not only underscores the increasing severity of global warming but also highlights the urgent need for concerted international action.

While the possibility of a full-blown regional conflict triggered by the Israel-Hamas war was discussed, the analysts believe it to be unlikely. They credit diplomatic efforts for maintaining a fragile peace amidst the simmering tension.

Economic Projections and Political Transitions

Turning to the economic sphere, the US economy is predicted to achieve a ‘soft landing’ in the short term. However, the shadows of concern loom over its long-term sustainability.

In the UK, a change in prime ministership appears on the horizon, with Keir Starmer likely to take the helm, owing to the perceived exhaustion within the Conservative Party. The shift would mark a significant political transition in the UK’s leadership.

Despite facing challenges, China’s economic growth is expected to remain resilient, staying above 3 percent. A change in Taiwan’s presidency is not anticipated to provoke a Chinese attack, signalling a tentative peace in the region.

In the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the EU and the US are predicted to continue their financial support for Ukraine, underlining their commitment to maintaining balance and stability.

Analysis International Affairs
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

