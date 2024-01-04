en English
Analysis

Budget Airfares Start the Year Lower, Bucking Trend in Europe: Hopper Analysis

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:42 pm EST
As per a recent analysis by Hopper, budget airfares have kicked off the year at notably lower rates compared to the same period in 2023. These lower airfares are expected to persist for the next few months, but will eventually rise to nearly equivalent levels of 2023 as the spring season approaches. Hopper’s projections predict that by February, the average cost for budget domestic flights will be around $276, reflecting an 8% drop compared to February 2023 prices.

Not All Markets Follow the Trend

It’s important to note that this trend does not apply universally across all international markets. In particular, budget airfares for flights from the U.S. to Europe have seen a 5% increase compared to the previous year, based on Hopper’s findings. This underlines the fact that while some regions are experiencing a dip in airfares, others are witnessing a surge, underscoring the complex dynamics of the airline industry.

Ryanair’s Performance Amid Changing Airfares

In the midst of these fluctuating airfares, Ryanair has reported a 9% increase in passenger numbers for December 2023, totaling 12.54 million passengers. Despite this increase, the airline’s network load factor dipped to 91% in December 2023, down from 92% in December 2022. Over a 12-month period, passenger numbers climbed 13% to 181.8 million, and the load factor rose to 94% from 92%. However, this growth came amid contentious circumstances, as Ryanair’s flights were removed from Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) such as Booking.com, Kiwi, and Kayak, either due to pressure from consumer protection agencies or in response to a recent Irish High Court ruling. Ryanair is now focusing on reducing fares to encourage passengers to book directly through their website.

Lower Rental Car Prices

Aside from airfares, the report also touches upon the rental car industry, noting that consumers can currently enjoy lower prices in this sector as well. The average daily rate for budget rental cars nationwide stands at $38 per day, marking a 4% decrease from last year’s rates during the same period.

Analysis Travel & Tourism
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

