Banking Industry Witnesses Positive Shift in Net Sentiment

In a comprehensive study of leading retail banks in Saudi Arabia, an 11.3 percentage point increase in Net Sentiment has been reported compared to the previous year. The significant increment is largely due to a 9.1 percentage point increase in reputational Net Sentiment. This metric, combining operational and reputational aspects, gauges the overall perception of an organization, and the findings indicate an improvement within the industry.

Factors Driving Positive Change

Several factors have contributed to this positive change in the industry's reputation. These include Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, strong financial performances, and enhanced customer experiences (CX). These elements have collectively given the industry a better standing among stakeholders, implying that companies are becoming more adept at managing their operations and public image in ways that positively resonate with their audience.

Challenges to Overcome

Despite the positive trend, challenges remain. Extended resolution times for consumer issues, negative feedback on debit cards, system outages, and app downtime are among the factors affecting the overall consumer perception of financial institutions. Such issues need to be addressed promptly to maintain the positive momentum in Net Sentiment.

Unfolding a Resilient Future

PwC Middle East and DataEQ, who conducted the sentiment analysis, aim to empower stakeholders for swift action and development of long-term strategic plans to enhance public sentiment and profits. By helping banks navigate the dynamic financial landscape, they are committed to ensuring a future that is more robust, consumer-centric, and resilient.