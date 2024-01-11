en English
Biographies

An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy – A Love Story Intertwined with Literature and Technology

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:17 pm EST
An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy – A Love Story Intertwined with Literature and Technology

The biography ‘An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy’ by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni unravels the personal and professional journey of the iconic Indian couple, Sudha Murty and Narayana Murthy. The tome provides a rare peek into their early life, courtship, and the genesis of Infosys, one of India’s leading technology companies. Among several intriguing narratives, the book unveils the critical role of Hungarian-born British journalist George Mikes in their love story.

Shared Love for Literature Brings Sudha and Narayana Murthy Together

Prasanna, a mutual friend of the couple and later the Chief Marketing Officer at Wipro, was previously considered the matchmaker. However, the book discloses that it was their shared interest in George Mikes’s books that spurred their connection. During her visit to Prasanna’s flat, Sudha Murty discovered books by Mikes that piqued her interest, leading her to meet Prasanna’s flatmate, Narayana Murthy, who was also an avid reader. Despite her initial anticipation of meeting a film-star-like personality, Sudha Murty found a rather thin man with thick glasses. Nevertheless, they quickly bonded over their shared passion for literature, especially works by Kannadiga writers.

Narayana Murthy’s Initial Hesitation to Include Sudha in Infosys

Although Narayana Murthy acknowledged Sudha Murty’s engineering prowess, he initially opposed her joining Infosys. He feared the company might be perceived as a husband-and-wife firm. However, he later admitted this as a mistake, recognizing that Sudha Murty was more qualified than him and the other six founders.

Enduring Love Amidst Professional Challenges

The book narrates a poignant incident during a business trip where Narayana Murthy had to sleep in a storeroom due to a demanding client, Donn Liles. This left Sudha Murty horrified and furious. Yet, their love endured such challenges. Narayana Murthy shared a personal anecdote about traveling without a ticket for 11 hours on a train to drop off Sudha Murty, emphasizing the enduring nature of their relationship.

Biographies Books India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

