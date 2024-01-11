en English
Arts & Entertainment

Amy Winehouse’s Legacy: Oscar-Winning Documentary, Upcoming Biopic Showcase Icon’s Story

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 11:13 am EST
Amy Winehouse’s Legacy: Oscar-Winning Documentary, Upcoming Biopic Showcase Icon’s Story

Acclaimed director Asif Kapadia’s documentary, Amy, has triumphed at the Academy Awards, claiming the Best Documentary Feature. The film, an intimate exploration of the life of the late Amy Winehouse, surpassed other powerful contenders such as Cartel Land, The Look of Silence, What Happened, Miss Simone?, and Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom. Prior to the Oscar, Amy had already accumulated an impressive array of awards, but the Academy’s recognition stands out as the most prestigious so far.

True to Amy’s Legacy

During his acceptance speech, Kapadia underscored the objective of the documentary: to present the real Amy Winehouse, not the version often sensationalized in the media. He dedicated the win to Winehouse’s true fans who loved and supported her throughout her turbulent journey.

Unveiling ‘Back to Black’

In related news, the trailer for the much-anticipated biopic, ‘Back to Black’, has been released. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, the film stars Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse and delves into her life’s story, tracing her beginnings in Camden, her ascent to fame, her struggle with addiction, and her tragic death from alcohol poisoning. The film is due for release in the UK on April 12, 2024, and in the United States on May 10, 2024.

Controversy Surrounding the Biopic

The biopic has not been without controversy, particularly around the involvement of Amy’s father, Mitch Winehouse, in the film’s production. There are concerns that his influence may not accurately reflect Amy’s best interests. Despite these concerns, the film is described as a celebration of Winehouse’s legacy and a critical examination of the modern celebrity machine.

An Unflinching Glimpse Into Amy’s Life

‘Back to Black’ aims to provide an unapologetic look at Winehouse’s life, including her relationship with husband Blake Fielder Civil, which inspired her legendary album. With the support of the Amy Winehouse Estate, Universal Music, and Sony Music Publishing, the film hopes to honor the icon’s memory and further explore the extraordinary talent that was Amy Winehouse.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

