Crime

Ambulance Driver Shot in South Delhi: An Old Feud Turns Violent

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:45 am EST
Ambulance Driver Shot in South Delhi: An Old Feud Turns Violent

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old ambulance driver, Ikrar, fell prey to an unexpected attack in South Delhi. The assailants, two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle, targeted Ikrar, shooting him in the leg.

A Late-Night Attack

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday in the Chhatarpur area of South Delhi. The report of the attack came through a Police Control Room call to the Mehrauli Police Station. When the police arrived at the scene, they found Ikrar with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Feud Turns Violent

The attack is believed to be the result of an old feud, the details of which have not been made public. According to family members, the assailants are suspected to be the in-laws of Ikrar’s sister, with whom there has been an ongoing dispute for over a year. The family alleges that despite reporting the threat to the police previously, no action was taken.

Manhunt for Assailants

The police, armed with this information, have launched a manhunt to apprehend the individuals responsible for the attack. The assailants remain at large, and the police are making all efforts to bring them to justice. Ikrar, meanwhile, was admitted to the trauma center at AIIMS, where his condition is reported to be stable.

The incident has sparked concern among local residents and raised questions about the safety of essential workers such as ambulance drivers. The South Delhi police are continuing their investigation into the incident, and there has been no official statement from the DCP South as of yet.

Crime India Law
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

