en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Ambassador Adonia Ayebare Advocates for Political Independence at NAM Summit

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:01 am EST
Ambassador Adonia Ayebare Advocates for Political Independence at NAM Summit

In an address that echoed across various media channels, including NBS Morning Breeze and NBS Updates, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, the vocal advocate of political independence, underscored the nexus between political sovereignty and economic development. His remarks, made in anticipation of the forthcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit to be held in Uganda in 2024, accentuated the significance of strategic non-alignment, neutrality, and abstention in international conflicts as fundamental to safeguarding the sovereignty and interests of developing nations.

A Clarion Call for Political Independence

The crux of Ambassador Ayebare’s message was straightforward: without genuine political independence, nations cannot effectively chart their course towards economic growth. His assertion underscores a belief that economic prosperity can only be sustained in an environment free from external influences that may stymie a nation’s development. This perspective is particularly pertinent for countries within the NAM, a forum for nations that do not align formally with or against any major power bloc.

The NAM Summit: A Platform for Sovereign Voices

The NAM Summit, with its history of providing a platform for sovereign voices, is the ideal stage for such a message. Ambassador Ayebare’s remarks come at a time when the world is grappling with a multitude of challenges, from geopolitical tensions to economic uncertainties. The ambassador’s stress on political independence and non-alignment serves as a timely reminder of the importance of sovereignty and self-determination in navigating these turbulent times.

Africa’s Role and Visionary Leadership in NAM

The ambassador also touched upon Africa’s involvement in international conflicts and the role of visionary leaders within the context of NAM’s historical significance. The narrative of Africa’s participation in the global discourse, and the necessity of insightful leadership in a non-aligned world, adds another layer to the ambassador’s message, reinforcing the importance of political independence in the pursuit of economic growth.

0
Politics Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
3 mins ago
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to the Office of the Special Prosecutor
In a recent development, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP), allegedly reported to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) was not reported by Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi. The NEIP, a flagship policy initiative of the Ghanaian government, is designed to provide integrated national support for start-ups and
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to the Office of the Special Prosecutor
Awami League Secures Decisive Victory: Reshaping Bangladesh’s Political Landscape
13 mins ago
Awami League Secures Decisive Victory: Reshaping Bangladesh’s Political Landscape
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
13 mins ago
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
5 mins ago
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
Vice President's Wife Endorses Dr. Bawumia's Candidacy for Ghana's 2024 Elections
5 mins ago
Vice President's Wife Endorses Dr. Bawumia's Candidacy for Ghana's 2024 Elections
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
6 mins ago
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
Latest Headlines
World News
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to the Office of the Special Prosecutor
3 mins
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to the Office of the Special Prosecutor
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
5 mins
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
Vice President's Wife Endorses Dr. Bawumia's Candidacy for Ghana's 2024 Elections
5 mins
Vice President's Wife Endorses Dr. Bawumia's Candidacy for Ghana's 2024 Elections
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
6 mins
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
Groundbreaking Study Identifies New Biomarkers for Early Ovarian Cancer Detection
9 mins
Groundbreaking Study Identifies New Biomarkers for Early Ovarian Cancer Detection
Egypt's Record AFCON Appearances: A Testament to a Storied Football Heritage
11 mins
Egypt's Record AFCON Appearances: A Testament to a Storied Football Heritage
Awami League Secures Decisive Victory: Reshaping Bangladesh’s Political Landscape
13 mins
Awami League Secures Decisive Victory: Reshaping Bangladesh’s Political Landscape
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
13 mins
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
Andy Murray's Preparations for Melbourne Tournament Underway at Historical Kooyong Club
16 mins
Andy Murray's Preparations for Melbourne Tournament Underway at Historical Kooyong Club
Inauguration of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: A Milestone in India's Infrastructure
17 mins
Inauguration of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: A Milestone in India's Infrastructure
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
3 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app