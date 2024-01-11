en English
Business

Audible Trims Workforce 5% in Amazon’s Company-Wide Streamlining Efforts

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:48 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 4:31 pm EST
Amazon’s Audible division, the acclaimed platform for audiobooks and podcasts, is downsizing its workforce by approximately 5%, a move that forms part of a more comprehensive plan to streamline operations and fortify its standing as the frontrunner in audio storytelling. Bob Carrigan, the CEO of Audible, conveyed the news of the layoffs to the employees, underscoring that the decision, though hard, had been taken after thorough deliberation and was vital for the company’s adaptation to a progressively challenging landscape and its future longevity.

Amazon’s Largest Layoffs

The layoffs at Audible are not isolated incidents but follow similar cutbacks across other divisions of Amazon, including Prime Video, MGM Studios, and Twitch. These layoffs are part of the most substantial workforce reduction in Amazon’s history, a sweeping initiative that kickstarted at the tail end of 2022 and extended into 2023, impacting more than 27,000 jobs across the conglomerate’s multifaceted sectors.

Audible Employees Informed and Supported

The employees affected by the layoffs at Audible have been duly notified and will receive support as they navigate their exit from the company. This provision underscores Amazon’s commitment to aiding its employees during such challenging transitions.

This latest move is in harmony with Amazon’s recent cost-cutting measures aimed at enhancing efficiency amidst a tough economic environment. It reflects the company’s strategic pivot to ensure the sustainability of its operations in the face of mounting external pressures.

Business United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

