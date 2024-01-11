en English
BNN Newsroom

Alleged Evidence Forgery Leads to Lawsuit Against Victoria Police by Leyna Thai

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:37 am EST
Alleged Evidence Forgery Leads to Lawsuit Against Victoria Police by Leyna Thai

In a turn of events that will send shockwaves through law enforcement agencies across the globe, Leyna Thai, previously implicated in a high-profile drug trafficking operation, is now pursuing legal action against Victoria Police. This unprecedented move is in response to alleged forgery of evidence by Senior Constable Jye Symes, which had initially cast Thai in the harsh light of criminal suspicion.

The Charges and Alleged Forgery

Thai was initially charged with trafficking a commercial quantity of MDMA and other drugs. This was part of a wider investigation into an international drug ring that allegedly utilized the dark web and postal service to distribute narcotics concealed in children’s toys. These charges, which carried a minimum sentence of seven years in prison, have since been dropped. Why? It was discovered that Symes, the investigating officer, had allegedly tampered with DNA and handwriting evidence that linked Thai to the crime.

Implications of the Alleged Misconduct

This revelation has not only cleared Thai of her charges but also resulted in Symes’ arrest. He has been charged with misconduct in public office, a grave offence that tarnishes the reputation of law enforcement. Thai, who now resides in Adelaide, has expressed feeling betrayed by the very institution whose prime duty is to protect citizens.

The Legal Recourse

The lawsuit filed by Thai alleges that Symes acted with malice and seeks exemplary damages for the egregious manipulation of evidence. Supreme Court documents indicate that the alleged evidence tampering by Symes was crucial to the charges against Thai, linking her to latex gloves and plastic bags associated with the drugs. In the shadow of these events, Muhamed Elkhadi, Thai’s co-accused who pleaded guilty, is contemplating an appeal on unrelated grounds after being sentenced to over seven years for his role in the drug ring.

Response from Victoria Police

Victoria Police, caught in the eye of the storm, has chosen to maintain silence regarding Thai’s ongoing legal matter. This case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of integrity and ethics in law enforcement, and the potentially devastating consequences when these values are compromised.

BNN Newsroom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

BNN Newsroom

