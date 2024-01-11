en English
BNN Newsroom

‘Alisa Developer’s Cut’ – A Classic Survival Horror Returns on Nintendo Switch

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:21 am EST
‘Alisa Developer’s Cut’ – A Classic Survival Horror Returns on Nintendo Switch

As we move into 2024, there is a palpable sense of anticipation within the gaming community, particularly among Nintendo Switch users, awaiting a series of notable releases. Among these eagerly-awaited titles is the ‘Alisa Developer’s Cut,’ a game that masterfully pays tribute to the classic survival horror games of yesteryear, such as ‘Alone in the Dark’ and ‘Resident Evil.’

Reviving the Classic Survival Horror Genre

Scheduled to launch on February 6th, 2024, ‘Alisa Developer’s Cut’ first made its mark on Steam in 2021. It stands out for its pre-rendered backgrounds, fixed camera angles, and tank controls, all significantly reminiscent of the late 1990s horror game era. Committed to maintaining authentic low-poly models and 480p resolution visuals, the developers are contemplating introducing an option for 240p rendering, thereby elevating the nostalgic gaming experience.

A Dive into the Victorian Era

Players are set to traverse through a mysterious Victorian-style mansion inhabited by doll-like creatures—an environment that lends itself to evoking a sense of foreboding. The game offers a choice between modern and classic control schemes, appealing to both contemporary gamers and those seeking a trip down memory lane.

Recreating the PS1 Aesthetic

‘Alisa Developer’s Cut’ has garnered praise for its earnest attempt to recreate the PS1 era aesthetic without resorting to excessive self-awareness or meta-commentary. The game also offers a diverse array of weapons, currency items, and unique stat outfits, adding depth to the gameplay.

What Lies Ahead for Nintendo Switch?

Other imminent releases for the Nintendo Switch include games like ‘Mario vs. DK,’ ‘Ace Attorney,’ and ‘Prince of Persia.’ The Nintendo Switch continues to cater to a wide range of player preferences with its comprehensive selection of games and accessories. Online forums are abuzz with discussions and feedback from the community, sharing recent purchases, game rankings, and speculations about upcoming gaming trends, such as the potential features and pricing of the anticipated ‘Switch 2.’

BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

BNN Newsroom

