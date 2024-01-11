Alienware Unveils New QD-OLED Monitors and Pro Gaming Peripherals at CES 2024

Alienware, Dell’s PC gaming division, made a splash at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, unveiling a new line of Quantum Dot OLED (QD-OLED) monitors and gaming peripherals. These additions to Alienware’s arsenal, designed from the ground up with professional gamers in mind, include a novel wireless mouse and keyboard.

The Future of Gaming Display

Among the highlights at CES 2024 was Alienware’s announcement of their new QD-OLED monitors, a game-changer in the world of gaming displays. These monitors offer high refresh rates and 4K resolution, ensuring a visually stunning gaming experience. The AW3225QF, a 32-inch curved 4K QD-OLED monitor, is the first gaming monitor of its size and resolution. This groundbreaking monitor also supports HDMI 2.1 ports, USB A and C connectors, and eARC compatibility with external Dolby Atmos speakers and soundbars.

Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse

Designed in conjunction with feedback from over 100 eSports players, including members of Team Liquid, the new Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse is a testament to Alienware’s commitment to professional gaming. The mouse offers a lightweight design under 60g, a rounded symmetrical shape for comfort, and an optical sensor with a staggering 26,000 DPI. It also boasts Magnetic-Force Keyplates with optical switches, enabling faster debounce times and enhanced rapid clicking speeds. The mouse’s battery life is impressive, capable of lasting up to 120 hours at 1KHz polling or 32 hours at 4KHz polling.

Alienware Pro Wireless Keyboard

Alienware also introduced the Pro Wireless Keyboard, a compact yet powerful gaming accessory. Using Alienware’s custom Linear Mechanical Switches with a 40g actuation force, the keyboard is designed for quick inputs and rapid gaming. The keyboard’s smaller 75 percent form factor allows for more desk space and is compatible with most 5-pin and 3-pin switches, offering customization options for users.

Both the Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse and Keyboard are set to hit North American markets starting January 11. With the mouse priced at $149.99 and the keyboard at $199.99, these professional gaming peripherals promise to take the gaming experience to a new level.