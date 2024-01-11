en English
BNN Newsroom

Airtel Promotes Mobile Money Usage with New Customer Incentive; Opay Unveils USSD Code

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
Airtel Promotes Mobile Money Usage with New Customer Incentive; Opay Unveils USSD Code

Telecommunication giant Airtel is revising the rules of the mobile money game with a new customer incentive. In a bold move to increase the usage of Airtel Money services, the company has set out a promotion that ensures users receive a refund of their transaction fees in the form of airtime when they withdraw money from an Airtel Money Agent.

Encouraging More Airtel Money Transactions

This innovative promotion nudges Airtel Money users to visit their nearest Airtel Money agent for withdrawals, with the unique assurance that the transaction fees they incur will be credited back to them as airtime. This initiative is part of Airtel’s broader strategy to provide increased value to their customers and to promote the use of their mobile money services.

‘MakeChaguoSmartaNaAirtel’: Choosing Airtel is a Smart Decision

The campaign, accompanied by the tagline ‘MakeChaguoSmartaNaAirtel’, suggests that opting for Airtel and its services is a wise choice. Set to roll out in the year 2024, it seems to be a strategic move by Airtel to bolster the use of Airtel Money services while simultaneously giving back to the customers. By doing so, Airtel aims to foster customer loyalty and satisfaction.

Opay Introduces USSD Code for Financial Transactions

In related news, Opay has launched a USSD code *955 to enable Nigerians to perform a variety of financial transactions without the need for internet access. Users can send money, buy airtime, pay bills, and even fund betting accounts through this service. The wallet service is supported by major networks including MTN, 9mobile, and Airtel, with users able to receive up to 50,000 Naira at a time. The introduction of the USSD code offers a convenient avenue for users to manage their funds without the necessity of a mobile app.

BNN Newsroom
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

