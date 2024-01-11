en English
Aviation

Airbus CEO Observes Boeing Grounding Amid Alaska Airplane Incident Fallout

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:48 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 3:07 pm EST
In the wake of a recent incident involving an Alaska Air flight, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury has made it clear that the company is keeping a close eye on the unfolding investigation. The event in question led to the grounding of 170 Boeing jets, a significant development that has sent ripples across the aviation industry.

Grounding of Boeing Jets: A Safety Concern

It all began when a part of the wall of a new 737 Max 9 aircraft, operated by Alaska Airlines, detached mid-flight, forcing an emergency landing. This event led to the grounding of most Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft, disrupting flights by Alaska Airlines and United Airlines. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has since launched a thorough investigation into the incident.

Airbus Monitoring the Situation

As the FAA delves into the heart of the matter, other aviation giants are also watching closely. Airbus, in particular, is keen to learn from the findings of the investigation. Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO, communicated this during a conference call with journalists, emphasizing that any lessons drawn from the situation would be applied to Airbus’s own operations. He also expressed an expectation for the same level of attention and response from Spirit Aerosystems, a supplier within the Airbus group.

Implications for the Aviation Industry

The incident involving Alaska Air is a recent event, the outcomes of which are anticipated to have far-reaching implications for the aviation industry. Apart from the immediate flight disruptions, the investigation could shed light on broader safety and manufacturing issues within the industry. This follows previous fatal crashes and concerns about the 737 Max’s design, which have raised questions about Boeing’s quality and safety standards. In the face of this scrutiny, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun has acknowledged the company’s mistake, attracting the attention of lawmakers and the public alike.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

