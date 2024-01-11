en English
India

Airline Meal Blunder: Air India’s Veg Mix-Up Causes Uproar

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 9:00 am EST
Airline Meal Blunder: Air India’s Veg Mix-Up Causes Uproar

On an unassuming journey from Calicut to Mumbai, Veera Jain, a vegetarian passenger, found herself at the center of a controversy. The cause? She was served a non-vegetarian meal on Air India flight AI582, despite her meal package being clearly labeled as ‘veg’.

This incident, coupled with the flight’s hour-long delay, managed to stir up a storm on social media and put Air India’s food handling practices under a decidedly uncomfortable spotlight.

A Meal Mix-Up of Epic Proportions

Jain’s journey was far from smooth. The delay of flight AI582 already caused significant inconvenience, with a friend of Jain’s missing a connecting train to Ahmedabad. However, the meal mix-up is what truly sparked outrage. Despite her meal package having a conspicuous ‘veg’ label, Jain was served a meal that contained chicken, a clear violation of her dietary preferences.

Social Media: A Platform for Accountability

Incensed by the airline’s apparent error, Jain took to the popular social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to voice her displeasure. She shared photos of the erroneous meal and tagged regulatory bodies and a Union minister, seeking accountability for the mishap. The post quickly gained traction, with multiple passengers reporting similar issues on the same flight. However, no action was taken to notify or compensate other passengers with vegetarian meal preferences.

Air India’s Response: An Exercise in Damage Control

In response to the uproar, Air India reached out to Jain, asking her to discuss the matter privately via direct message. But Jain was far from pacified. She expressed her dissatisfaction with the airline’s handling of the situation, pointing out that their apologies did not address the seriousness of the incident. Comparing the situation to not making payment for a flight and merely apologizing afterward, she highlighted the lack of genuine accountability.

This incident, which has since been reported by India Express and other media outlets, underscores the need for stringent quality controls in airline meal services. It serves as a reminder that the trust of passengers is paramount, something that can easily be lost amidst mishandled apologies and lax food handling practices.

India Travel & Tourism
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

