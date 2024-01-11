AI and QR Code Scams On the Rise, Australians Warned

The Australian public is on high alert following a warning about innovative scamming techniques. Top banks, NAB and ANZ, have reported that scammers are now leveraging advanced technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and QR codes to defraud individuals. This warning highlights the evolving ‘scamscape’ and underscores the imperative need for constant vigilance.

Scammers Turn to Technology

According to NAB’s fraud and cybersecurity experts, the top six scams to watch out for in 2024 include AI voice impersonation scams, term deposit investment scams, remote access scams, romance scams, ticket scams, and QR code phishing scams. In these scams, technology isn’t just a tool; it’s a weapon that’s being used with increasing sophistication, making scams more convincing and deceptive.

Heightened Risk for Jobseekers

ANZ, in its advisory, singled out jobseekers as particularly vulnerable targets. Scams targeting jobseekers are expected to surge, especially in the early months of the year. The bank urges Australians to strengthen their security measures and be cautious of any digital interactions that seem out of context or request personal information.

Maintaining Digital Vigilance

With the rise of such intricate and technologically advanced scams, maintaining digital vigilance has never been more critical. The public is being called upon to exercise caution and remain aware of these evolving threats. As technology continues to advance, so too does the sophistication of scams, making it ever more essential to stay one step ahead.