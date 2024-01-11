en English
BNN Newsroom

Afghanistan Rocked by 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake: A Wake-Up Call for Improved Preparedness

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:36 am EST
A 6.2 magnitude earthquake rocked Afghanistan, shaking the Hindu Kush mountain range and sending tremors across neighboring countries. This incident underscores the region’s vulnerability to seismic activities, driven by the collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. Reports of casualties and infrastructural damage are surfacing as rescue operations get underway.

Quake Epicenter and Reach

The earthquake’s epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush region, a mountainous area prone to seismic disturbances due to tectonic activities. The tremors were felt strongly in Afghanistan and also echoed through neighboring countries, including Pakistan and India. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported the quake’s depth at 201 km (124.9 miles).

Response and Relief Efforts

In the aftermath of the quake, local authorities and international organizations have initiated rescue operations. Relief efforts are mobilizing to assist the affected communities, assessing the extent of damage and providing necessary assistance. While no property damage has been reported so far, the full scale of the impact remains to be seen as rescue teams reach remote areas.

Lessons in Preparedness

This earthquake serves as a stark reminder of the region’s susceptibility to natural disasters. It underscores the pressing need for improved emergency preparedness and efficient response mechanisms. As the third major earthquake in Afghanistan in as many months, it highlights an essential question: Are we doing enough to safeguard against such calamities?

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

