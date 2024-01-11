en English
BNN Newsroom

Afghanistan Approves Road Construction Projects to Boost Kabul’s Infrastructure

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
Afghanistan Approves Road Construction Projects to Boost Kabul’s Infrastructure

The National Procurement Commission of Afghanistan, under the stewardship of Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, has given the green light to six road construction ventures, as announced by the Kabul Municipality. With a combined budget of approximately one billion Afghanis, these ventures are set to establish 14 kilometers of roads across differing Kabul regions.

Plans For Road Construction

The line-up of projects encompasses the Gulbagh-Daralaman palace road, the passage from Hangara square to Qasaba road, the stretch from Mirwais Miadan to Dehmazang road, the link between Malalai square and Halqawi venue, the second phase of Kharkhana’s road, and the route from Qala-e-Shanan to the Kabul-Jalalabad highway, which includes a bridge construction.

Impact on Kabul’s Infrastructure

Nematullah Barakzai, an official from the municipality, has stated that these ventures will help alleviate traffic congestion and play a crucial role in Kabul’s economic and development strategies. The Ministry of Economy’s spokesperson, Abdul Rahman Habib, underscored the prospects for job creation and service enhancements across multiple sectors due to these projects.

Public Response and Concerns

Although Kabul’s inhabitants have expressed support for the initiative, they have also raised concerns about the necessity of repairing deteriorated roads and ensuring the usage of premium construction materials. The municipality’s focus on road construction has remained unwavering for the past two years.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan have reached an accord for the expansion of a mutual railway, with Afghanistan committing land for the construction of canopies and new tracks along the ‘Herat-Turgundi’ transit route. The Turkmenistan Foreign Minister also broached the subject of expanding Afghanistan’s railway infrastructure during a working visit to the country.

Citizens of Nuristan are grappling with severe difficulties due to the damage on the Nuristan-Kunar highway, leading to a surge in traffic accidents. Appeals for government intervention in the promised reconstruction of the highway have grown louder. The first phase of the Kunar-Nuristan highway reconstruction, initiated under the previous government, came to a standstill following political shifts. Concurrently, the reconstruction of segments of the Gardez-Kabul Road, ravaged by wars and floods, has commenced at a cost of 22 million Afghani. Passengers and drivers are urging authorities to prioritize the reconstruction of other road sections, and have also called for the reconstruction of other crucial roads used for the import and export of goods from Pakistan.

BNN Newsroom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

BNN Newsroom

