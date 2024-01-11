en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:24 am EST
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the President of the West Bengal Congress, has publicly criticized the Enforcement Directorate (ED), referring to it as an ‘idiot’ and accusing it of acting under the direction of the central government. The comments were made in response to the ED’s recent summons of National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, related to a money laundering case associated with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) funds scam.

Enforcement Directorate Summons Farooq Abdullah

The Enforcement Directorate sent a summons to Farooq Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, in connection to an alleged money laundering case tied to the JKCA. The 86-year-old politician has been asked to appear for questioning on January 11, 2024. The case delves into the alleged misappropriation of JKCA funds, including the transfer of these funds to personal bank accounts and unexplained cash withdrawals.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s Criticism of the ED

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s criticism of the ED isn’t new. He previously referred to the agency as an ‘idiot’ during a discussion about a lookout circular issued against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh after an ED team was attacked in West Bengal. The attack took place during a raid related to an alleged ration scam case, which resulted in the hospitalization of ED officials. Following the incident, the West Bengal Governor visited the injured officials and summoned the Home Secretary and Director General of Police for discussions.

A Closer Look at the JKCA Case

The JKCA funds scam involves the alleged diversion of association funds to personal bank accounts of unrelated parties and unexplained cash withdrawals. In July 2022, the ED filed a supplementary chargesheet against Abdullah, making him the latest Opposition leader to be summoned by the ED, following others such as Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren.

0
Crime India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Two Minor Girls Kidnapped and Raped in Bihar: A Call for Action as Elections Approach
On an ordinary day in Bihar, two minor girls’ lives were irrevocably changed when they were kidnapped and subjected to a horrifying sexual assault. This grave incident has exposed the stark realities of safety and security for women and children in the region, propelling the issue into the center of public discourse. A Criminal Act
Two Minor Girls Kidnapped and Raped in Bihar: A Call for Action as Elections Approach
Assault on Field: Referee Knocked Out During Amateur Football Match
5 mins ago
Assault on Field: Referee Knocked Out During Amateur Football Match
Contractor Scott Eisemann on Trial: A Web of Fraudulent Accusations
5 mins ago
Contractor Scott Eisemann on Trial: A Web of Fraudulent Accusations
Dallas Tragedy: 6-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot Weeks After Brother's Death
3 mins ago
Dallas Tragedy: 6-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot Weeks After Brother's Death
Swatting Incident Targets Judge in Trump's Business Fraud Trial
3 mins ago
Swatting Incident Targets Judge in Trump's Business Fraud Trial
CBC Toronto Exposes Amazon.ca's Sale of Prohibited Weapons
5 mins ago
CBC Toronto Exposes Amazon.ca's Sale of Prohibited Weapons
Latest Headlines
World News
World Economic Forum 2024: A Confluence of Trust, Change, and Climate Discourse
2 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Confluence of Trust, Change, and Climate Discourse
Ron DeSantis on the Presidential Campaign Trail: Navigating the Trump Comparison and Voter Engagement
3 mins
Ron DeSantis on the Presidential Campaign Trail: Navigating the Trump Comparison and Voter Engagement
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
3 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf Announces Run for California State Treasurer
4 mins
Former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf Announces Run for California State Treasurer
Szydlo Questions Weber's Support for Tusk: A Glimpse into European Politics
4 mins
Szydlo Questions Weber's Support for Tusk: A Glimpse into European Politics
Shiv Sena's Internal Struggle: Thackeray Faction to Challenge Speaker's Decision in Supreme Court
4 mins
Shiv Sena's Internal Struggle: Thackeray Faction to Challenge Speaker's Decision in Supreme Court
Link Between Depression and Weight Gain in Overweight Individuals: Cambridge University Study
5 mins
Link Between Depression and Weight Gain in Overweight Individuals: Cambridge University Study
Assault on Field: Referee Knocked Out During Amateur Football Match
5 mins
Assault on Field: Referee Knocked Out During Amateur Football Match
AI-Driven Misinformation: A Looming Threat in Election Year 2024
5 mins
AI-Driven Misinformation: A Looming Threat in Election Year 2024
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
3 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
3 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app