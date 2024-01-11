Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the President of the West Bengal Congress, has publicly criticized the Enforcement Directorate (ED), referring to it as an ‘idiot’ and accusing it of acting under the direction of the central government. The comments were made in response to the ED’s recent summons of National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, related to a money laundering case associated with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) funds scam.

Enforcement Directorate Summons Farooq Abdullah

The Enforcement Directorate sent a summons to Farooq Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, in connection to an alleged money laundering case tied to the JKCA. The 86-year-old politician has been asked to appear for questioning on January 11, 2024. The case delves into the alleged misappropriation of JKCA funds, including the transfer of these funds to personal bank accounts and unexplained cash withdrawals.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s Criticism of the ED

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s criticism of the ED isn’t new. He previously referred to the agency as an ‘idiot’ during a discussion about a lookout circular issued against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh after an ED team was attacked in West Bengal. The attack took place during a raid related to an alleged ration scam case, which resulted in the hospitalization of ED officials. Following the incident, the West Bengal Governor visited the injured officials and summoned the Home Secretary and Director General of Police for discussions.

A Closer Look at the JKCA Case

The JKCA funds scam involves the alleged diversion of association funds to personal bank accounts of unrelated parties and unexplained cash withdrawals. In July 2022, the ED filed a supplementary chargesheet against Abdullah, making him the latest Opposition leader to be summoned by the ED, following others such as Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren.