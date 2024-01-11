en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:50 am EST
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the President of the West Bengal Congress, has publicly criticized the Enforcement Directorate (ED), referring to it as an ‘idiot’ and accusing it of acting under the direction of the central government. The comments were made in response to the ED’s recent summons of National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, related to a money laundering case associated with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) funds scam.

Enforcement Directorate Summons Farooq Abdullah

The Enforcement Directorate sent a summons to Farooq Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, in connection to an alleged money laundering case tied to the JKCA. The 86-year-old politician has been asked to appear for questioning on January 11, 2024. The case delves into the alleged misappropriation of JKCA funds, including the transfer of these funds to personal bank accounts and unexplained cash withdrawals.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s Criticism of the ED

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s criticism of the ED isn’t new. He previously referred to the agency as an ‘idiot’ during a discussion about a lookout circular issued against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh after an ED team was attacked in West Bengal. The attack took place during a raid related to an alleged ration scam case, which resulted in the hospitalization of ED officials. Following the incident, the West Bengal Governor visited the injured officials and summoned the Home Secretary and Director General of Police for discussions.

A Closer Look at the JKCA Case

The JKCA funds scam involves the alleged diversion of association funds to personal bank accounts of unrelated parties and unexplained cash withdrawals. In July 2022, the ED filed a supplementary chargesheet against Abdullah, making him the latest Opposition leader to be summoned by the ED, following others such as Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren.

0
Crime India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
11 mins ago
Ignored Warnings Preceded Lewiston Mass Shooting: A Tale of Missed Opportunities
Sean Hodgson had known Robert Card for nearly two decades, serving alongside him as a U.S. Army reservist. He observed the escalating anger and paranoia of his friend and attempted to intervene, fearing the worst. Text messages sent to their Army supervisor laid out his fears in no uncertain terms: Hodgson feared that Card would
Ignored Warnings Preceded Lewiston Mass Shooting: A Tale of Missed Opportunities
Courtroom Drama Unfolds as Jury's Mistake Leads to Accidental Acquittal
21 mins ago
Courtroom Drama Unfolds as Jury's Mistake Leads to Accidental Acquittal
Moral Policing in Karnataka: Cousins Assaulted for Sitting Together
23 mins ago
Moral Policing in Karnataka: Cousins Assaulted for Sitting Together
Nationwide Probe Agency Raids Target X Corp in Multi-State Investigation
15 mins ago
Nationwide Probe Agency Raids Target X Corp in Multi-State Investigation
Mother in Harare Secures Legal Protection for Daughter Against Abusive Neighbour
19 mins ago
Mother in Harare Secures Legal Protection for Daughter Against Abusive Neighbour
Mystery Shrouds Tragic Death of Four-Year-Old in Dewetsdorp
21 mins ago
Mystery Shrouds Tragic Death of Four-Year-Old in Dewetsdorp
Latest Headlines
World News
Groundbreaking Study Identifies New Biomarkers for Early Ovarian Cancer Detection
2 mins
Groundbreaking Study Identifies New Biomarkers for Early Ovarian Cancer Detection
Egypt's Record AFCON Appearances: A Testament to a Storied Football Heritage
5 mins
Egypt's Record AFCON Appearances: A Testament to a Storied Football Heritage
Awami League Secures Decisive Victory: Reshaping Bangladesh’s Political Landscape
6 mins
Awami League Secures Decisive Victory: Reshaping Bangladesh’s Political Landscape
Andy Murray's Preparations for Melbourne Tournament Underway at Historical Kooyong Club
9 mins
Andy Murray's Preparations for Melbourne Tournament Underway at Historical Kooyong Club
Kenyan President Ruto's Meeting with Jubilee Party MCAs: A Glimpse into Political Dynamics
10 mins
Kenyan President Ruto's Meeting with Jubilee Party MCAs: A Glimpse into Political Dynamics
Chancellor Scholz Condemns Far-Right Deportation Plan in Germany
10 mins
Chancellor Scholz Condemns Far-Right Deportation Plan in Germany
Inauguration of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: A Milestone in India's Infrastructure
11 mins
Inauguration of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: A Milestone in India's Infrastructure
South Africa Condemns 'Genocide' in Palestine, Calls for Global Intervention
11 mins
South Africa Condemns 'Genocide' in Palestine, Calls for Global Intervention
Zimbabwe's Opposition Party CCC's Peaceful Protest Blocked by Police
11 mins
Zimbabwe's Opposition Party CCC's Peaceful Protest Blocked by Police
Inauguration of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: A Milestone in India's Infrastructure
11 mins
Inauguration of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: A Milestone in India's Infrastructure
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
54 mins
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
56 mins
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
2 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
3 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app