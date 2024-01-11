en English
BNN Newsroom

Adamson University’s Lady Baby Falcons Soar High with Eighth Consecutive Win in UAAP Season 86 Tournament

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:41 am EST
Adamson University's Lady Baby Falcons Soar High with Eighth Consecutive Win in UAAP Season 86 Tournament

In a riveting display of volleyball prowess, Adamson University’s high school girls’ volleyball team, the Lady Baby Falcons, clinched their eighth consecutive win in the UAAP Season 86 tournament. Their victory came at the expense of De La Salle Santiago Zobel School (DLSZ) in a match played at the Adamson Gym in Ermita, Manila. The final scores read a decisive 25-13, 25-10, 25-12, reflecting the Lady Baby Falcons’ dominance throughout the match.

Strategic Plays and Stellar Performances

The Lady Baby Falcons capitalized on their opponent’s attack errors and defensive lapses. Shaina Nitura and Jennel Arasan delivered key plays that further bolstered Adamson’s position. Despite some players feeling under the weather and missing a few practice days, the team displayed commendable resilience and team spirit.

Coach’s Perspective

Although the team’s performance was noteworthy, head coach JP Yude expressed a lack of complete satisfaction. He acknowledged the need for the team to prepare rigorously for their next formidable opponent, NU(NS). He also emphasized the importance of maintaining the winning streak and further improving the team’s performance.

Other Matches and Standings

In other matches, Far Eastern University-Diliman (FEU-D) claimed a bounce-back win against Ateneo High School, thus maintaining its second-place position with a 6-2 record. The University of Santo Tomas (UST) also emerged victorious against the University of the Philippines Integrated School (UPIS), securing them a third-place standing with a 5-3 record. The National University Nazareth School trails just behind UST, and the Ateneo Blue Eagles are in the sixth place. UPIS, however, is still on the hunt for their first win of the season.

BNN Newsroom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

