Actor Vincent Gallo Faces Investigation Over Explicit Remarks During Auditions

Actor and director Vincent Gallo, known for his roles in films such as “Buffalo ’66” and “The Brown Bunny,” is currently under investigation by the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). The investigation follows allegations of Gallo making explicit and threatening remarks during auditions for his new movie, “The Policeman.” The complaints were lodged by two actresses who were auditioning for roles in the film, which is written and directed by Jordan Gertner, a producer of “Spring Breakers,” and co-stars James Franco.

Allegations Surface

The actresses have alleged that Gallo made inappropriate comments and requested specific actions that involved pulling hair, being hog-tied with shoelaces, and simulating violent acts without prior coordination or presence of an intimacy coordinator. The specific details of the complaints remain undisclosed as the investigation continues.

The Production’s Response

In response to the allegations, the production team has stated that they had hired an intimacy coordinator for the film and have expressed their commitment to ensuring a safe and respectful environment on set. This statement comes in the wake of a report by Anita Hill’s Hollywood Commission, which suggests that while more workers in the entertainment industry are aware of misconduct, they do not believe it is leading to real changes.

SAG-AFTRA’s Role

SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents actors, has taken up the matter and is conducting a thorough investigation. Despite the film’s shooting having already concluded, the union continues to monitor the situation and engage with the production. The union’s commitment to ensuring a safe and respectful environment on set has been reaffirmed in light of the allegations.

At the time of this report, Vincent Gallo has not provided any responses regarding the accusations. The entertainment industry waits with bated breath as the investigation unfolds, and measures are taken to ensure a safer working environment for all involved.