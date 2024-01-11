en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Actor Vincent Gallo Faces Investigation Over Explicit Remarks During Auditions

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:18 pm EST
Actor Vincent Gallo Faces Investigation Over Explicit Remarks During Auditions

Actor and director Vincent Gallo, known for his roles in films such as “Buffalo ’66” and “The Brown Bunny,” is currently under investigation by the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). The investigation follows allegations of Gallo making explicit and threatening remarks during auditions for his new movie, “The Policeman.” The complaints were lodged by two actresses who were auditioning for roles in the film, which is written and directed by Jordan Gertner, a producer of “Spring Breakers,” and co-stars James Franco.

Allegations Surface

The actresses have alleged that Gallo made inappropriate comments and requested specific actions that involved pulling hair, being hog-tied with shoelaces, and simulating violent acts without prior coordination or presence of an intimacy coordinator. The specific details of the complaints remain undisclosed as the investigation continues.

The Production’s Response

In response to the allegations, the production team has stated that they had hired an intimacy coordinator for the film and have expressed their commitment to ensuring a safe and respectful environment on set. This statement comes in the wake of a report by Anita Hill’s Hollywood Commission, which suggests that while more workers in the entertainment industry are aware of misconduct, they do not believe it is leading to real changes.

SAG-AFTRA’s Role

SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents actors, has taken up the matter and is conducting a thorough investigation. Despite the film’s shooting having already concluded, the union continues to monitor the situation and engage with the production. The union’s commitment to ensuring a safe and respectful environment on set has been reaffirmed in light of the allegations.

At the time of this report, Vincent Gallo has not provided any responses regarding the accusations. The entertainment industry waits with bated breath as the investigation unfolds, and measures are taken to ensure a safer working environment for all involved.

0
Crime United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
6 mins ago
Wave of Chaos Engulfs Ecuador After Disappearance of Gang Leaders
The disappearance of two notorious gang leaders in Ecuador has triggered an unprecedented wave of violence, with prison riots, police kidnappings, and a live TV station raid adding to the escalating chaos. The alarming series of events have plunged the nation into a state of widespread fear and uncertainty, leading to a near-total shutdown of
Wave of Chaos Engulfs Ecuador After Disappearance of Gang Leaders
AT&T Store Employee Arrested for Unauthorized Use of Customer's Debit Card
17 mins ago
AT&T Store Employee Arrested for Unauthorized Use of Customer's Debit Card
Young Hero Matan Znati Sacrifices Life in a Hamas Terrorist Attack at Music Festival
22 mins ago
Young Hero Matan Znati Sacrifices Life in a Hamas Terrorist Attack at Music Festival
Elderly Man Fatally Stabbed in Homa Bay: Assailants at Large
7 mins ago
Elderly Man Fatally Stabbed in Homa Bay: Assailants at Large
Seema Misra's Ordeal: A Human Perspective on the Post Office Scandal
14 mins ago
Seema Misra's Ordeal: A Human Perspective on the Post Office Scandal
Escalating Violence Prompts 'State of War' Declaration in Ecuador
14 mins ago
Escalating Violence Prompts 'State of War' Declaration in Ecuador
Latest Headlines
World News
Candis Cayne Severes Ties with Caitlyn Jenner Over Conservative Beliefs
3 mins
Candis Cayne Severes Ties with Caitlyn Jenner Over Conservative Beliefs
Johns Hopkins' Chief Diversity Officer Under Fire for 'Privileged' Label
4 mins
Johns Hopkins' Chief Diversity Officer Under Fire for 'Privileged' Label
Pharmaceutical Industry's $14.2m Influence on US Psychiatric 'Bible': A Conflict of Interest?
5 mins
Pharmaceutical Industry's $14.2m Influence on US Psychiatric 'Bible': A Conflict of Interest?
Journalists Unpack NAM and G77 + China Summits, Auditor General’s Report at Media Round Table
6 mins
Journalists Unpack NAM and G77 + China Summits, Auditor General’s Report at Media Round Table
Kelly Kleine Van Calligan: Poised to Make NFL History
6 mins
Kelly Kleine Van Calligan: Poised to Make NFL History
Strike Germany: Artists Boycott German Institutions over Israel-Palestine Stance
6 mins
Strike Germany: Artists Boycott German Institutions over Israel-Palestine Stance
Shivam Dube's Brilliance Leads India to Convincing Victory Over Afghanistan in Chilly T20
7 mins
Shivam Dube's Brilliance Leads India to Convincing Victory Over Afghanistan in Chilly T20
Denver Broncos' Executive Potentially Set for Historic NFL Move
7 mins
Denver Broncos' Executive Potentially Set for Historic NFL Move
FTR Pledges Commitment to AEW and Project 'Collision': A Dual Mission to Mentor and Compete
8 mins
FTR Pledges Commitment to AEW and Project 'Collision': A Dual Mission to Mentor and Compete
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
3 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
4 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
4 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
7 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app