Acorda Therapeutics to Regain Global Commercialization Rights for MS Drug FAMPYRA

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a prominent player in the pharmaceutical industry, has announced its reclaiming of global commercialization rights for the drug FAMPYRA, effective from January 1, 2025. The drug, designed to enhance mobility in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS), has been under the license and collaboration agreement with Biogen, who decided to end the partnership.

Reclaiming of Rights for FAMPYRA

FAMPYRA, marketed as AMPYRA (dalfampridine) in the United States, holds approval for use in the European Union and various other territories worldwide. It is specifically indicated for improving walking disabilities in adults diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a chronic disease that attacks the central nervous system. The termination of the existing agreement by Biogen led to this pivotal shift in commercialization rights.

Ensuring a Smooth Transition

Both Acorda and Biogen have committed to ensuring a seamless transition for the commercialization and supply of FAMPYRA. This move is vital to ensure the drug’s uninterrupted availability to the patients who rely on it for their mobility challenges. Acorda will start assuming commercial responsibilities as soon as possible during 2024, as marketing authorizations and distribution agreements for each territory are established.

Adding Value to Acorda’s Portfolio

The reintroduction of FAMPYRA into Acorda’s portfolio is eagerly anticipated by the company. They believe the drug will add significant value to their offerings and enable them to continue providing access to this critical medication for people with MS across the globe. Acorda’s swift action in taking on commercial responsibilities asserts their commitment to patients’ health and their dedication to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by MS.