Accor Group Strengthens Presence in the Philippines with Two New Properties

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:09 am EST
Accor Group Strengthens Presence in the Philippines with Two New Properties

In a bold move that underscores its commitment to the Philippine market, Accor Group, a leading light in the global hospitality industry, has announced the addition of two new properties to its Philippine portfolio. The ibis Styles Subic and Mercure Subic, set to open doors in 2026, are the latest additions to Accor’s rapidly expanding footprint in the country.

Accor’s Expansion in the Philippines

The ibis Styles Subic will be the first internationally branded hotel in Subic, strategically positioned near the Subic Bay Yacht Club and Metropolitan Authority Beach. With 175 rooms and a host of amenities including a swimming pool, meeting space, and a gym, this property is poised to redefine hospitality in the region.

Alongside the ibis Styles, the Mercure Subic promises an equally impressive experience. Adjacent to its sister property, the Mercure will offer 250 rooms and an array of amenities that include an all-day dining venue, a specialty restaurant, a swimming pool with a pool bar, a gym, and conference facilities. Together, these developments are a clear testament to Accor’s dedication to expanding its presence in the Philippines, a country where it already operates in several major cities.

Accor’s Broader Asia Strategy

Accor’s expansion isn’t limited to the Philippines. The company has also announced new signings across Asia, including properties in Singapore, India, and southern India. These properties are slated for openings between 2023 and 2028, further emphasizing Accor’s drive to expand its footprint across the region.

Garth Simmons, CEO of Accor’s Asia division, underscored the company’s focus on offering diverse hospitality options and enhancing its market presence. In 2023 alone, the company reported 62 signings, and it aims to continue this momentum throughout 2024.

Accor’s Commitment to Hospitality

From its roots as a single hotel in 1967, Accor has grown into a global hospitality powerhouse with over 5,100 hotels and residences across 110 countries. Today, the company’s portfolio includes some of the most recognizable names in the industry, from luxury brands like Raffles, Fairmont, and Sofitel, to lifestyle brands like Novotel and Mercure, and economy brands like ibis and hotelF1. With its latest move in the Philippines, Accor is set to make its mark in one of Southeast Asia’s most vibrant hospitality markets.

Business Philippines Travel & Tourism
BNN Newsroom

