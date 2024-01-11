ABS-CBN Sagip Kapamilya Leads Water Search and Rescue Training in Camarines Sur

In the heartland of Camarines Sur, a province known for its vulnerability to natural calamities, a significant training event unfolded. Led by ABS-CBN Sagip Kapamilya, a specialized branch of the media network ABS-CBN, the Water Search and Rescue Training was conducted. This initiative is a testament to the organization’s unwavering commitment to enhancing disaster preparedness and response capabilities in local communities.

Enhancing Disaster Preparedness

The training, attended by 20 police officers and 17 Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) staff from numerous municipalities in the province, aimed to equip participants with essential skills for effective search and rescue operations in aquatic environments. Such training is particularly crucial in regions like Camarines Sur, which frequently finds itself in the path of typhoons and susceptible to flooding.

Drills and Exercises for Resilience

While details of the specific drills and exercises carried out are yet to be disclosed, it’s safe to assume that these were meticulously designed to simulate real-life disaster scenarios. The objective – to arm the participants with knowledge and practical skills, boosting their competence and confidence in the face of calamities.

ABS-CBN Sagip Kapamilya: A Beacon of Support

The initiative by ABS-CBN Sagip Kapamilya is a shining example of the organization’s dedication to supporting communities in building resilience against natural calamities. The media network, in addition to its humanitarian efforts, acts as a beacon of support, illuminating the path to enhanced disaster preparedness and resilience for communities in need.