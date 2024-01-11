en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Disaster

ABS-CBN Sagip Kapamilya Leads Water Search and Rescue Training in Camarines Sur

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
ABS-CBN Sagip Kapamilya Leads Water Search and Rescue Training in Camarines Sur

In the heartland of Camarines Sur, a province known for its vulnerability to natural calamities, a significant training event unfolded. Led by ABS-CBN Sagip Kapamilya, a specialized branch of the media network ABS-CBN, the Water Search and Rescue Training was conducted. This initiative is a testament to the organization’s unwavering commitment to enhancing disaster preparedness and response capabilities in local communities.

Enhancing Disaster Preparedness

The training, attended by 20 police officers and 17 Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) staff from numerous municipalities in the province, aimed to equip participants with essential skills for effective search and rescue operations in aquatic environments. Such training is particularly crucial in regions like Camarines Sur, which frequently finds itself in the path of typhoons and susceptible to flooding.

Drills and Exercises for Resilience

While details of the specific drills and exercises carried out are yet to be disclosed, it’s safe to assume that these were meticulously designed to simulate real-life disaster scenarios. The objective – to arm the participants with knowledge and practical skills, boosting their competence and confidence in the face of calamities.

ABS-CBN Sagip Kapamilya: A Beacon of Support

The initiative by ABS-CBN Sagip Kapamilya is a shining example of the organization’s dedication to supporting communities in building resilience against natural calamities. The media network, in addition to its humanitarian efforts, acts as a beacon of support, illuminating the path to enhanced disaster preparedness and resilience for communities in need.

Disaster Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

