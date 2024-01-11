en English
Philippines

ABS-CBN and Hollywood Creative Alliance Team Up to Bring Astra Awards to Global Stage

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:03 pm EST
ABS-CBN and Hollywood Creative Alliance Team Up to Bring Astra Awards to Global Stage

In a significant stride for Filipino entertainment, ABS-CBN, a leading Philippine media and entertainment group, has announced a strategic partnership with the Hollywood Creative Alliance. This collaboration promises to bring the Astra Awards, which celebrate excellence in various creative fields, to a global audience via TFC (The Filipino Channel).

Astra Awards to Reach Global Audiences

Previously a more localized event, the Astra Awards now stand on the cusp of international recognition and appreciation for the creative works and talents it showcases. The awards ceremony, slated to air on TFC and iWantTFC on January 13 and 14, includes the 7th Astra Film Awards and the 3rd Astra Television Awards.

Highlighting Underrepresented Voices

Unique to this year’s Astra Awards is a commitment to celebrate underrepresented voices within the industry. This focus is reflected in the recognition of Filipino talents, including Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Marinas, who have made significant contributions to their respective creative fields.

ABS-CBN’s Global Expansion

This partnership with the Hollywood Creative Alliance marks an important milestone for ABS-CBN in its mission to broaden its global footprint and bring Filipino content and talent to the international stage. The collaboration serves as a testament to the converging paths of local and global entertainment industries. It also highlights the potential for cultural exchange and recognition that such partnerships can foster. This exciting development was reported by TJ Manotoc on TV Patrol, a widely viewed Philippine news program, on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

