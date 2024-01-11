en English
A Winter Break Enriched: Castle Museum in Lancut’s Cultural Offerings

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:34 pm EST
Amid the frosty panorama of winter, the Castle Museum in Lancut, Poland, stands as a beacon of cultural enrichment for children and youth. From January 15 to February 25, 2024, the museum, in partnership with over 80 other institutions under the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, will host a bouquet of workshops, exhibitions, performances, and educational games, infusing the cold winter break with the warmth of learning and creativity.

A Gateway to the Past

From January 30 to February 9, the Castle Museum offers an exciting journey into historical balls, games, and carnival masquerades. Young minds will have the opportunity to engage in creative and movement workshops, bridging the gap between the past and the present. By making ball invitations and dance cards, selecting costume accessories, and learning traditional dances like the minuet and polonaise, the participants will not only learn about history but also live it, in a sense.

Center for the Education of Traditions

In addition to the workshops, the museum has opened its doors to the Center for the Education of Traditions. Here, visitors can immerse themselves in multimedia exhibitions that recreate historical moments. The center houses unique collections, including Fryderyk Chopin’s carriage and various sleds, each item telling a story of its own. It’s more than just a museum; it’s a space where history comes alive, animated through the power of technology.

Inclusive and Accessible

The Castle Museum’s commitment to inclusivity is reflected in the accessibility options it offers. Recognizing that culture and heritage should be accessible to all, the museum ensures that its exhibitions are catered to those with special needs. This winter break, the Castle Museum in Lancut promises an experience that transcends the barriers of time and physical abilities, offering everyone a chance to partake in Poland’s rich cultural tapestry.

Education Poland
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

