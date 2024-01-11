en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

A Week of Star-studded Sightings: From Hollywood Sets to New York Premieres

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:52 am EST
A Week of Star-studded Sightings: From Hollywood Sets to New York Premieres

The past week has been a whirlwind of celebrity sightings, evoking a thrilling sense of anticipation in the hearts of fans. From Hollywood to New York City, stars were spotted engrossed in preparations for their upcoming ventures and attending high-profile events, painting a vivid picture of the vibrant world of entertainment.

Engaging Performances and Anticipated Premieres

Blake Lively was immersed in her role on the set of ‘It Ends With Us’ in Plainfield, New Jersey, while the trio, Natalie Portman, Charles Melton, and Julianne Moore took the stage at a SiriusXM Town Hall in Los Angeles, discussing their movie ‘May December.’

In a symbolic gesture, the new cast of ‘Mean Girls,’ including Angourie Rice, Renee Rapp, and Tina Fey lit the Empire State Building pink in New York City, signalling the imminent premiere of the much-awaited show.

Star-studded Screenings and Celebrations

The week witnessed a flurry of premieres, with Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson marking their presence at the Hulu premiere of ‘Self Reliance,’ and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham gracing the UK premiere of ‘The Beekeeper.’

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman attended a VIP screening of ‘Griselda’ in London. Meanwhile, Samuel L. Jackson stood by Ava DuVernay at a film celebration in Los Angeles, reflecting the camaraderie and mutual respect within the industry.

Behind The Scenes And Off The Screen

While Taylor Swift was spotted at Electric Lady Studios, Christopher Meloni was on the set of ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ in Brooklyn, hinting at new music and thrilling episodes respectively. Dua Lipa appeared on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers,’ and Seth MacFarlane featured on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ in NYC, showcasing their charismatic personalities off the stage.

The 14th annual Governors Awards boasted a star-studded guest list with celebrities like Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, and Leonardo DiCaprio in attendance, while Eva Longoria participated in CES 2024 in Las Vegas, demonstrating the ever-blurring lines between the worlds of technology and entertainment.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
Naomi Cachia Appointed as Labour Party Whip Amidst Political Reshuffles
Former president of the Labour Party’s (PL) youth wing Forum Żgħażagħ Laburisti, Naomi Cachia, has been ushered into a new key role within the party, that of the whip. The announcement was made in a statement from the Labour Party, revealing that the parliamentary group had reached a unanimous agreement on her appointment. Cachia, a
Naomi Cachia Appointed as Labour Party Whip Amidst Political Reshuffles
Stroke of Genius Extravaganza: A Fundraiser with Purpose by Friends of Hospice
15 seconds ago
Stroke of Genius Extravaganza: A Fundraiser with Purpose by Friends of Hospice
Malta's Labour Party: A Tale of Political Redemption
21 seconds ago
Malta's Labour Party: A Tale of Political Redemption
Zac Goldsmith, Former Environment Minister, Temporarily Banned from Driving
2 seconds ago
Zac Goldsmith, Former Environment Minister, Temporarily Banned from Driving
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Warns of Social Grant Cut-off at ANCWL Event
2 seconds ago
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Warns of Social Grant Cut-off at ANCWL Event
Liberia Set to Launch Official Inquiry into Correctional Institution Incident
6 seconds ago
Liberia Set to Launch Official Inquiry into Correctional Institution Incident
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Teases 2024 Running Mate: Speculation Rife
2 mins
Trump Teases 2024 Running Mate: Speculation Rife
Harvard's Controversial Resignation: A Turning Point for Higher Education?
2 mins
Harvard's Controversial Resignation: A Turning Point for Higher Education?
NCT's Haechan in Hot Water over E-cigarette Controversy Amid Health Concerns
3 mins
NCT's Haechan in Hot Water over E-cigarette Controversy Amid Health Concerns
Motherwell FC Seeks Celebrity Investment with a Community Focus
3 mins
Motherwell FC Seeks Celebrity Investment with a Community Focus
Climate Change Reshapes Snowfall Patterns Amid Societal Concerns
4 mins
Climate Change Reshapes Snowfall Patterns Amid Societal Concerns
Enactment of Senate Bill 7050 Results in 20,000 Inactive Voters in St. Lucie County
4 mins
Enactment of Senate Bill 7050 Results in 20,000 Inactive Voters in St. Lucie County
Mother's Resolve Leads to Breakthrough in Rare Genetic Disorder Research
5 mins
Mother's Resolve Leads to Breakthrough in Rare Genetic Disorder Research
Labour MP, Sir Tony Lloyd, Reveals Battle with 'Untreatable' Leukaemia
6 mins
Labour MP, Sir Tony Lloyd, Reveals Battle with 'Untreatable' Leukaemia
Ella-Mae Rayner Brings Gymnastic Prowess to Gladiators as Comet
6 mins
Ella-Mae Rayner Brings Gymnastic Prowess to Gladiators as Comet
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
31 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app