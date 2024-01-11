A Week of Star-Studded Events: From Movie Sets to Red Carpet Moments

This week has been a whirlwind of celebrity activity with stars making their presence felt on sets, red carpets, and events across the globe. In New Jersey, the ever-dazzling Blake Lively was spotted in character on the set of ‘It Ends With Us,’ bringing her unique charm to the streets of Plainfield.

Stars Gather for SiriusXM’s Town Hall

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Natalie Portman, Charles Melton, and Julianne Moore shared insights into their movie ‘May December’ at SiriusXM’s Town Hall, offering fans a deeper look into their creative process.

‘Mean Girls’ Cast Lights Up Empire State Building

In a grand gesture of celebration, the new cast of ‘Mean Girls’ painted the New York skyline pink by lighting up the iconic Empire State Building. The event marked the upcoming premiere of the much-anticipated revival of the cult classic.

Hulu’s ‘Self Reliance’ Premiere Unites Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson

Over at the premiere celebration of Hulu’s ‘Self Reliance’ in L.A., fans were treated to a reunion of sorts, with Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson sharing the spotlight once again. Unforgettable moments were also captured in London, where Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham shared a tender moment on the red carpet for ‘The Beekeeper’.

Further west, in Houston, Texas, country music artist Jake Owen delivered a riveting performance, while the EE BAFTA Rising Star 2024 nominations were rolled out at a high-profile event in London.

While these stars shone bright, others made headlines in their own right. In Dubai, supermodel Naomi Campbell was seen hitting a ritzy gym, making her first public appearance since she was named in the newly released Jeffrey Epstein documents.