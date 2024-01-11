A Glimpse into Global Real Estate: From Canada’s Million-Dollar Bungalow to India’s Growth Potential

Real estate markets across the globe, from Fairfield County’s Gold Coast to Vietnam and India, are witnessing significant changes as they adapt to new realities. In Canada, a two-bedroom bungalow in Etobicoke recently sold for a staggering $1.625 million, highlighting the high demand for quality residences. The property, a 70-year-old home on a 40 by 161-foot corner lot, garnered substantial buyer interest, aided by an array of upgrades such as Azure Quartzite and slate finishes, a gas fireplace, and hardwood flooring. The home’s location adjacent to a hydro corridor, proximity to essential amenities, and exceptional renovation certainly contributed to its appeal.

Gold Coast Grapples with Inventory Shortage

Meanwhile, home sales in Fairfield County’s Gold Coast are experiencing a decline due to a lack of inventory. Despite this downturn, median sale prices in Darien, New Canaan, and Rowayton have seen an average increase of nine percent. A potential reduction in interest rates by the Federal Reserve in mid-2024 might spur more activity in the market and help alleviate the inventory shortage.

Vietnam’s Revised Real Estate Laws

Vietnam’s real estate market is undergoing changes with the revision of its laws on Housing and Real Estate Business. The new regulations aim to offer better protection for buyers and enhance transparency in real estate transactions. While these stricter legal requirements might increase costs for investors and developers, they are expected to make the Vietnamese real estate market more attractive to foreign investors.

India’s Post-Pandemic Real Estate Landscape

The long-term growth potential of India’s real estate market remains robust despite the challenges posed by increased property values and high interest rates in the short term. Industry leaders are recognising the need to adapt to the evolving landscape by investing in digital advancements, influencer marketing, and technology integration. With potential for a five-fold increase in the residential market in the next five to seven years, it’s clear that India’s real estate sector is poised for a significant transformation.